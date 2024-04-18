Form 8937 (December 2017)
Report of Organizational Actions
Affecting Basis of Securities
Part I
Reporting Issuer
1
Issuer's name
2 Issuer's employer identification number (EIN)
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
20-1379652
3
Name of contact for additional information
4
Telephone No. of contact
5 Email address of contact
Greg Hoppe
(608) 274-0300
gregh@madisonadv.com
6
Number and street (or P.O. box if mail is not delivered to street address) of contact
7 City, town, or post office, state, and ZIP code of contact
550 Science Drive
Madison, WI 53711
8
Date of action
9 Classification and description
See Item 14 Below
Return of Capital Distribution
10
CUSIP number
11 Serial number(s)
12 Ticker symbol
13 Account number(s)
557437100
MCN
Part II
Organizational Action Attach additional statements if needed. See back of form for additional questions.
14 Describe the organizational action and, if applicable, the date of the action or the date against which shareholders' ownership is measured for
the action
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (the "Fund") declares and pays dividends to its shareholders on a quarterly
basis. The per share amounts are set forth on the attached schedule. In January 2024, the Fund determined that its earning and profits for
the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 were insufficient to characterize the full amount of those distributions to shareholders as dividends
under IRC section 301(c). As a result of this determination, a portion of those distributions has been characterized as a return of capital.
15 Describe the quantitative effect of the organizational action on the basis of the security in the hands of a U.S. taxpayer as an adjustment per
See attachment for the per share amounts identified as return of capital. These amounts will reduce a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares of the Fund. To the extent the return of capital exceeds a shareholder's adjusted tax
basis in its shares of the Fund, such excess will be recognized as a capital gain.
16 Describe the calculation of the change in basis and the data that supports the calculation, such as the market values of securities and the
valuation dates
See attachment
Form 8937 (12-2017)
Page 2
Part II
Organizational Action (continued)
17 List the applicable Internal Revenue Code section(s) and subsection(s) upon which the tax treatment is based
IRC Section 301(c)(2), Section 316(a), Section 316(b)(4)
18 Can any resulting loss be recognized?
Not applicable
19 Provide any other information necessary to implement the adjustment, such as the reportable tax year
The reportable year is fiscal year
ending December 31, 2023.
Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have examined this return, including accompanying schedules and statements, and to the best of my knowledge and belief, it is true, correct, and complete. Declaration of preparer (other than officer) is based on all information of which preparer has any knowledge.
Sign
2/29/2024
Here Signature
Date
Print your name Greg Hoppe
Title
Chief Financial Officer
Paid
Print/Type preparer's name
Preparer's signature
Date
Check
if
PTIN
Preparer
self-employed
Use Only
Firm's name
Firm's EIN
Firm's address
Phone no.
Send Form 8937 (including accompanying statements) to: Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Ogden, UT 84201-0054
Form 8937 Attachment
Lines 10,12,14,15 and 16
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
EIN: 20-1379652
Non-Taxable
Ticker
Record
Ex
Payment
Total Distribution
Return of Capital
CUSIP
Symbol
Date
Date
Date
Per Share
Per Share
557437100
MCN
3/16/2023
3/15/2023
3/31/2023
0.180000
0.059934
557437100
MCN
6/16/2023
6/15/2023
6/30/2023
0.180000
0.059934
557437100
MCN
9/15/2023
9/14/2023
9/29/2023
0.180000
0.059934
557437100
MCN
12/15/2023
12/14/2023
12/29/2023
0.180000
0.059934
Effect on Cost Basis
The adjusted tax basis of the shareholder's shares is decreased by the per share return of capital shown above, multiplied by the number of shares of the Fund the shareholder owns. To the extent the amounts identified as return of capital exceed a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its Fund shares, such excess would be recognized as capital gain from the sale or exchange of property.
Shareholders should consult with their tax advisors for more information.
