the action Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (the "Fund") declares and pays dividends to its shareholders on a quarterly

basis. The per share amounts are set forth on the attached schedule. In January 2024, the Fund determined that its earning and profits for

the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 were insufficient to characterize the full amount of those distributions to shareholders as dividends

under IRC section 301(c). As a result of this determination, a portion of those distributions has been characterized as a return of capital.

See attachment for the per share amounts identified as return of capital. These amounts will reduce a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares of the Fund. To the extent the return of capital exceeds a shareholder's adjusted tax

basis in its shares of the Fund, such excess will be recognized as a capital gain.

