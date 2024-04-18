share or as a percentage of old basis

Form 8937 (December 2017)

Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service

Report of Organizational Actions

Affecting Basis of Securities

OMB No. 1545-0123

Part I

Reporting Issuer

1

Issuer's name

2 Issuer's employer identification number (EIN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

20-1379652

3

Name of contact for additional information

4

Telephone No. of contact

5 Email address of contact

Greg Hoppe

(608) 274-0300

gregh@madisonadv.com

6

Number and street (or P.O. box if mail is not delivered to street address) of contact

7 City, town, or post office, state, and ZIP code of contact

550 Science Drive

Madison, WI 53711

8

Date of action

9 Classification and description

See Item 14 Below

Return of Capital Distribution

10

CUSIP number

11 Serial number(s)

12 Ticker symbol

13 Account number(s)

557437100

MCN

Part II

Organizational Action Attach additional statements if needed. See back of form for additional questions.

14 Describe the organizational action and, if applicable, the date of the action or the date against which shareholders' ownership is measured for

the action

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (the "Fund") declares and pays dividends to its shareholders on a quarterly

basis. The per share amounts are set forth on the attached schedule. In January 2024, the Fund determined that its earning and profits for

the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 were insufficient to characterize the full amount of those distributions to shareholders as dividends

under IRC section 301(c). As a result of this determination, a portion of those distributions has been characterized as a return of capital.

15 Describe the quantitative effect of the organizational action on the basis of the security in the hands of a U.S. taxpayer as an adjustment per

See attachment for the per share amounts identified as return of capital. These amounts will reduce a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares of the Fund. To the extent the return of capital exceeds a shareholder's adjusted tax

basis in its shares of the Fund, such excess will be recognized as a capital gain.

16 Describe the calculation of the change in basis and the data that supports the calculation, such as the market values of securities and the

valuation dates

See attachment

Page 2

Part II

Organizational Action (continued)

17 List the applicable Internal Revenue Code section(s) and subsection(s) upon which the tax treatment is based

IRC Section 301(c)(2), Section 316(a), Section 316(b)(4)

18 Can any resulting loss be recognized?

Not applicable

19 Provide any other information necessary to implement the adjustment, such as the reportable tax year

The reportable year is fiscal year

ending December 31, 2023.

Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have examined this return, including accompanying schedules and statements, and to the best of my knowledge and belief, it is true, correct, and complete. Declaration of preparer (other than officer) is based on all information of which preparer has any knowledge.

Sign

2/29/2024

Here Signature

Date

Print your name Greg Hoppe

Title

Chief Financial Officer

Paid

Print/Type preparer's name

Preparer's signature

Date

Check

if

PTIN

Preparer

self-employed

Use Only

Firm's name

Firm's EIN

Firm's address

Phone no.

Form 8937 Attachment

Lines 10,12,14,15 and 16

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

EIN: 20-1379652

Non-Taxable

Ticker

Record

Ex

Payment

Total Distribution

Return of Capital

CUSIP

Symbol

Date

Date

Date

Per Share

Per Share

557437100

MCN

3/16/2023

3/15/2023

3/31/2023

0.180000

0.059934

557437100

MCN

6/16/2023

6/15/2023

6/30/2023

0.180000

0.059934

557437100

MCN

9/15/2023

9/14/2023

9/29/2023

0.180000

0.059934

557437100

MCN

12/15/2023

12/14/2023

12/29/2023

0.180000

0.059934

Effect on Cost Basis

The adjusted tax basis of the shareholder's shares is decreased by the per share return of capital shown above, multiplied by the number of shares of the Fund the shareholder owns. To the extent the amounts identified as return of capital exceed a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its Fund shares, such excess would be recognized as capital gain from the sale or exchange of property.

Shareholders should consult with their tax advisors for more information.

