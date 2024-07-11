Madison Investments Enters into Partnership with XA Investments

July 11, 2024

MADISON, Wisconsin - Madison Investments, a privately-held, independent investment management firm known for its expertise in actively managed, high-quality portfolios, today announced a strategic partnership with XA Investments (XAI). XAI is an alternative investment management and consulting firm. The agreement stipulates that XAI will become investment adviser to the Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE: MCN), a $147 million listed closed-end fund. Madison Investments will maintain portfolio management responsibilities as sub- adviser to MCN.

The partnership with XAI allows Madison Investments to focus on investment management and its strategic growth priorities, including an investment lineup of separately managed accounts, open-end mutual funds, and active ETFs while ensuring the best interests of MCN's shareholders are upheld.

"We are excited to partner with XA Investments, a firm that shares our commitment to delivering institutional- caliber investment strategies to all investors," said Steven Carl, Chair of Madison's Executive Committee. "We expect to have a durable partnership with XAI and work with them to bring additional investment strategies and products to investors. We believe the combination of Madison Investments portfolio management capabilities and XAI's product design capabilities, especially around listed closed-end funds and interval funds, is a fantastic benefit for our clients."

"I am pleased to welcome Madison Investments to the XAI closed-end fund platform," said Kimberly Flynn, President of XAI. I am confident that XAI can help accelerate the growth of the Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund in its role as investment adviser to MCN. Our extensive experience in the closed-end marketplace enables us to share and implement best practices to improve the secondary market trading for MCN."

Introduced in 2004, MCN was the first covered call fund available to investors in a closed-end structure. Its 20-year track record underscores the team's experience in navigating market cycles.

XAI's appointment as investment adviser to MCN, and Madison Asset Management's appointment as sub-adviser to MCN, is subject to shareholder approval. A special meeting of the shareholders of MCN is scheduled for October 15, 2024, at which shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on a new investment advisory agreement between MCN and XAI, a new subadvisory agreement between MCN, XAI and Madison, and a new slate of trustees. Shareholders of MCN will receive a proxy statement with additional information about the special shareholder meeting and each of these proposals. MCN's Board of Trustees approved these proposals at a meeting held on July 10, 2024. Berkshire Global Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to Madison Investments.

