Madison Pacific Properties Inc. declared dividend $0.0525 per share on each of the Class B voting common shares and Class C non-voting shares will be payable September 4, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2024.
Madison Pacific Properties Inc.
Equities
MPC
CA5579031017
Real Estate Development & Operations
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.37 CAD
|-0.92%
|-0.92%
|-20.80%
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-20.80%
|217M
|+33.34%
|27.28B
|+13.12%
|24.35B
|-0.71%
|25.39B
|-14.27%
|25.39B
|+36.57%
|21.2B
|+2.27%
|19.49B
|+1.02%
|19.49B
|+36.37%
|16.63B
|+21.27%
|15.27B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- MPC Stock
- News Madison Pacific Properties Inc.
- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Declares Dividend on Class B Voting Common Shares and Class C Non-Voting Shares, Payable on September 4, 2024