Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Canada-based real estate company, which owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, commercial, and multi-family rental properties located in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. The Company also has investments in joint ventures that develop residential properties. The Companyâs investment portfolio comprises around 54 properties with approximately 1.9 million rentable square feet (sq. ft) of industrial and commercial space and a 50% interest in two- multi-family rental properties with a total of 94 units. It offers a range of property management services for its portfolio of investment properties, which include tenant services and relationships, building operations, lease administration, property accounting and reporting and project management services. Its development properties include a 50% interest in the Silverdale Hills Limited Partnership which owns approximately 1,400 acres of development lands in Mission, British Columbia.