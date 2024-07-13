Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2024

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended May 31, 2024. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 11.6 million compared to CAD 10.53 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.908 million compared to net income of CAD 2.98 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.05 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was CAD 33.13 million compared to CAD 30.62 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 44.08 million compared to net income of CAD 25.41 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.74 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.43 a year ago.