MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Madison Pacific Properties Inc.    MPC   CA5579031017

MADISON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC.

(MPC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting

02/26/2021 | 03:27pm EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 25, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following six nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Marvin Haasen4,414,45489.72%506,00010.28%
Sam Grippo4,135,25484.04%785,20015.96%
Michael W. Delesalle4,135,25484.04%785,20015.96%
Peter J. Bonner4,135,25484.04%785,20015.96%
Mark E. Elliott4,135,25484.04%785,20015.96%
Jonathan H. B. Rees4,920,454100.00%0.00%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company with approximately $608 million in investment and development properties, including the Company’s proportionate share of properties held through jointly-controlled partnerships. The Company’s investment portfolio comprises 52 properties with approximately 1.83 million rentable sq. ft. of industrial and commercial space and a 50% interest in a 54 unit multi-family rental property. The Company’s development properties include a 50% interest in the Silverdale Hills Limited Partnership which owns approximately 1,389 acres of undeveloped residential designated lands in Mission, British Columbia. Approximately 38 acres of these residential lands in Mission are currently under development as townhomes and single family lots for sale.

Contact:Mr. Marvin HaasenMr. Dino Di Marco
 President & CEOInvestor Information
Telephone:(604) 732-6540 (604) 732-6540
Fax:(604) 732-6550 
   
Address:389 West 6th Avenue 
 Vancouver, B.C.  
 V5Y 1L1 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 32,5 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net income 2020 30,0 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net Debt 2020 201 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,82x
Yield 2020 3,02%
Capitalization 217 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2019 11,0x
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 18,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marvin G. Haasen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dino Di Marco Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Samuel Grippo Chairman
Michael W. Delesalle Independent Director
Peter J. Bonner Independent Director
