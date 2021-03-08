Log in
MADISON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC.

(MPC)
Madison Pacific Properties Inc. announces appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

03/08/2021 | 01:08pm EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company) (TSX: MPC and MPC.C), a Vancouver-based real estate company announces appointment of new Chief Financial Officer.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Bernice Yip as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer effective March 8, 2021. Ms. Yip will be assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer from Mr. Dino Di Marco.

Ms. Yip served as the Company’s Senior Director of Finance, prior to her appointment as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Yip has many years of financial management experience having served in various financial roles during her career. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of British Columbia and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Mr. Di Marco has accepted the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Madison Venture Corporation, a significant shareholder of the Company.

The Board of Directors and senior management team are excited to have Ms. Yip join in this leadership role and look forward to working with her, and would like to thank Mr. Di Marco for his valuable contributions to the Company over the last eight years.

Contact:        
Mr. Marvin Haasen                
President & CEO                
Telephone: (604) 732-6540                
Fax: (604) 732-6550

Ms. Bernice Yip
Investor Information
(604) 732-6540

Address:        
389 West 6th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C. V5Y 1L1



© GlobeNewswire 2021
