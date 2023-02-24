Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Madison Pacific Properties Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPC   CA5579031017

MADISON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC.

(MPC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  19:37:01 24/02/2023 GMT
7.030 CAD   -0.99%
08:37pMadison Pacific Properties Inc. announces results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
02/06MADISON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC. : No data in subsection
FA
01/13Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended November 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. announces results of Annual General Meeting

02/24/2023 | 08:38pm GMT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 23, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
Marvin Haasen4,890,10090.62%506,0009.38%
Sam Grippo4,890,10090.62%506,0009.38%
Michael W. Delesalle4,890,10090.62%506,0009.38%
Peter J. Bonner4,890,10090.62%506,0009.38%
Mark E. Elliott4,890,10090.62%506,0009.38%
Jonathan H. B. Rees5,396,100100.00%-
John DeLucchi4,884,12090.51%511,9809.49%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.

Contact:  Mr. Marvin Haasen Ms. Bernice Yip
      President & CEO Investor Information
Telephone: (604) 732-6540(604) 732-6540
Fax:   (604) 732-6550 
    
Address:  389 West 6th Avenue 
  Vancouver, B.C. 
  V5Y 1L1 

 


Financials
Sales 2022 52,2 M 38,3 M 32,1 M
Net income 2022 63,3 M 46,5 M 38,9 M
Net Debt 2022 268 M 197 M 165 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,32x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 391 M 287 M 240 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart MADISON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marvin G. Haasen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernice Yip Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John DeLucchi Chairman
Michael W. Delesalle Independent Director
Samuel Grippo Director
