MSG Sphere's Camera Technology Will Be Out of This World

MSG Entertainment Will Utilize International Space Station to Test and Develop Ultra-High Resolution Camera for MSG Sphere

Receives Research Award in the Area of Technology Advancement From the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) (NYSE: MSGE) today announced that it will be taking its custom camera technology – being developed for its state-of-the-art MSG Sphere venue – to space. The Company has received a research award from the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) to leverage the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory (National Lab) to develop and test its ultra-high fidelity, ultra-high-resolution camera system.

With this award, MSG Entertainment is planning to conduct three missions over the next several years, which would include sending camera equipment to and from the ISS and utilizing astronauts to conduct onboard testing. MSG Entertainment’s goal is to use the microgravity conditions on the ISS and the harsh environment of space to develop a custom MSG Sphere camera system capable of capturing the Earth at a level of detail never before possible, and that can potentially be used deeper in space.

Earlier this year, CASIS solicited applications for exploring how the ISS National Lab, which it manages through a cooperative agreement with NASA, could be utilized to advance technology and, following a competitive process, MSG Entertainment’s proposal was selected to move forward. The MSG Sphere camera research proposal was submitted by the Company’s MSG Ventures division, tasked with developing the cutting-edge technologies to support content creation for MSG Sphere – which will be the first large-scale venue to utilize multi-sensory storytelling for fully immersive experiences.

“We are honored that CASIS selected our research proposal, which we believe will not only benefit our plans for MSG Sphere, but also support groundbreaking imaging of Earth and space from the ISS – enhancing our collective understanding of what’s possible,” said David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures. “With MSG Sphere, we are creating an entirely new platform for immersive experiences – which requires developing our own content creation tools. This includes camera and lens technology capable of producing ultra-high-resolution images – and there is no better setting to explore this advanced technology than the awe-inspiring perspective of space.”

The Company’s first MSG Sphere is currently under construction in Las Vegas and is expected to open in 2023. Once complete, it will be the largest spherical structure in the world with an exterior that features a fully programmable 580,000 square foot LED display, the largest LED screen on Earth. Inside, the venue will house the world’s highest resolution LED screen – a 160,000 square foot display plane that will wrap up, over, and behind the audience at a resolution over 100 times that of a high-definition television. To meet the unique demands of producing immersive visuals at this scale, which requires an extraordinary level of detail and sharpness, MSG Entertainment has assembled innovative leaders in production technology and immersive media to develop its own custom production tools with capabilities far exceeding existing systems.

Andrew Shulkind, MSG Ventures Senior Vice President of Capture and Talent Management, will serve as the program’s project lead and Principal Investigator. Former NASA Astronaut, Dr. Gregory E. Chamitoff – who logged nearly 200 days and two spacewalks on two Space Shuttle Missions and a Space Station Expedition – is Co-Investigator, advising on the proposal.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005229/en/