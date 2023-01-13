Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSGE   US55826T1025

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

(MSGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Confidentially Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement for Proposed Spin-off of Live Entertainment Business

01/13/2023 | 04:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed Transaction is Expected to be Completed
by the End of March 2023

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) today announced that it is moving forward with the spin-off of its traditional live entertainment business, which includes a diverse collection of venues in New York and Chicago, the Company’s entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The Company has confidentially submitted an Amended Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the proposed transaction and anticipates filing a publicly available Amended Form 10 Registration Statement with the SEC in February. In addition, the Company expects to complete the spin-off by the end of March 2023.

As previously announced, the revised transaction would be structured as a tax-free spin-off to all MSGE shareholders. In the first step of the transaction, record holders of MSGE Class A and Class B common stock would receive a pro-rata distribution expected to be equivalent, in aggregate, to an approximately 67% economic interest in the live entertainment company, which would take on the name Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The remaining approximately 33% economic interest in the live entertainment company would be retained by the current parent company, which would be renamed MSG Sphere Corp. Those retained shares would then be available for use in a tax-free exchange offer for the common stock of MSG Sphere Corp., to raise capital for general corporate purposes, and/or for use in a follow-on pro-rata spin-off to shareholders of MSG Sphere Corp.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to various conditions, including effectiveness of the Amended Form 10 Registration Statement, certain league and other approvals, receipt of a tax opinion from counsel and final Board approval.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, and delivers a wide range of live sports content and other programming through two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Hakkasan, Omnia, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments or events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industries in which it operates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
04:26pMadison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Confidentially Files Amended Form 10 Registra..
BU
01/102023 Will Continue The Trend Of Creative Use Of Existing Law To Plug Privacy Law Holes
AQ
2022Madison Square Garden Entertainment : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
2022Morgan Stanley Upgrades Madison Square Garden Entertainment to Equalweight From Underwe..
MT
2022Madison Square Garden Entertainment : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
2022Madison Square Garden Sports Approves Revised Spin-off Plan of Live Entertainment Busin..
MT
2022Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Provides Update on Potential Spin-Off Transac..
BU
2022Beauty & Essex Restaurant to Open new Location inside Mohegan Sun
PR
2022Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $50 From ..
MT
2022Oppenheimer Adjusts Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Target to $52 From $95, M..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 956 M - -
Net income 2023 -45,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 592 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -20,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 613 M 1 613 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 6 550
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 46,70 $
Average target price 60,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Byrnes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel Fisher Executive VP-Marquee Events & Operations
Sandra P. Kapell Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Martin Neal Bandier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.3.85%1 613
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.2.25%6 383
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-2.40%3 713
TUI AG24.18%3 645
BOWLERO CORP.5.86%2 366
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-8.68%1 786