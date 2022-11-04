Advanced search
    MSGE   US55826T1025

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

(MSGE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
45.24 USD   -2.04%
10/27Madison Square Garden Enters Marketing Partnership With Monster Energy
MT
10/27Monster Energy Names Official Energy Drink Partner of the New York Rangers and Madison Square Garden
CI
10/26Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Confidentially Submits Initial Form 10 Registration Statement for Proposed Spin-Off of Live Entertainment and MSG Networks Businesses
BU
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. to Host Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Conference Call

11/04/2022 | 09:01am EDT
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 888-660-6386 with the conference ID number 8020251 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at investor.msgentertainment.com under the heading “Events.”

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 800-770-2030 (conference ID number 8020251). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Hakkasan, Omnia, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 944 M - -
Net income 2023 -34,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 653 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -48,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 549 M 1 549 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 550
Free-Float 59,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 45,24 $
Average target price 82,33 $
Spread / Average Target 82,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Byrnes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel Fisher Executive VP-Marquee Events & Operations
Sandra P. Kapell Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Martin Neal Bandier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-35.68%1 549
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-37.93%4 811
TUI AG-42.98%2 683
BOWLERO CORP.52.22%2 278
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-11.80%2 048
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.12.25%1 640