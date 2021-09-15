Madison Square Garden Entertainment : Latin Music Stars Headline MSG Entertainment's New York City Venues This Fall

Catch the Best of Reggaeton, Trap, Pop, Dembow and Everything in Between at Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre

LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW!

New York, NY (September 15, 2021) - Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) welcomes 11 Latin music shows to its New York City venues this fall. Through December, fans will be able to enjoy reggaeton, pop, trap, norteño, dembow, salsa, bachata, flamenco, and everything in between at four of the most celebrated venues in NYC: Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theatre. Limited tickets are available now via www.ticketmaster.com!

Alejandro Fernández will bring his Hecho En Mexico Tour 2021 to Hulu Theater at MSG on October 1 at 9:00PM. Ticket prices start at $80.50.

will bring his Hecho En Mexico Tour 2021 to on at 9:00PM. Ticket prices start at $80.50. One of the biggest Latin artists in the world, Maluma , will return to The Garden for his Papi Juancho Tour on October 1 at 8:00PM. Ticket prices start at $66.50.

, will return to for his Papi Juancho Tour on at 8:00PM. Ticket prices start at $66.50. Alejandro Sanz , a 22-time Latin GRAMMY Award winner,will bring his La Gira 2021 tour to Radio City on October 10 at 8:00PM. Ticket prices start at $69.50.

, a 22-time Latin GRAMMY Award winner,will bring his La Gira 2021 tour to on at 8:00PM. Ticket prices start at $69.50. Chilean singer-songwriter Myriam Hernández will perform at the Beacon Theatre on October 11 at 8:00PM as part of her Sinergia US tour. Ticket prices start at $64.00.

will perform at the on at 8:00PM as part of her Sinergia US tour. Ticket prices start at $64.00. Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin will stop at Madison Square Garden on their co-headlining tour with special guest Sebastián Yatra on October 17 at 7:30PM. Ticket prices start at $59.95.

and will stop at on their co-headlining tour with special guest on at 7:30PM. Ticket prices start at $59.95. Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes will once again bring their flamenco, salsa and pop stylings to the Beacon Theatre on October 21 at 8:00PM. Ticket prices start at $80.00.

featuring will once again bring their flamenco, salsa and pop stylings to the on at 8:00PM. Ticket prices start at $80.00. As part of his La Leyenda Del Dembow world tour, premier Dominican dembow artist El Alfa El Jefe will headline The Garden on October 22 at 8:00PM. Ticket prices start at $39.95.

will headline on at 8:00PM. Ticket prices start at $39.95. Spanish singer-songwriter Jose Luis Perales will bring his Baladas Para Una Despedida tour to the Beacon Theatre on October 27 at 8:00PM. Ticket prices start at $54.00.

will bring his Baladas Para Una Despedida tour to the on at 8:00PM. Ticket prices start at $54.00. Mexico's Grupo Firme will make their Madison Square Garden debut on November 19 at 8:00PM. Ticket prices start at $67.00.

will make their debut on at 8:00PM. Ticket prices start at $67.00. Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G will bring her Bichota Tour to Hulu Theater at MSG on November 19 at 9:00PM. Ticket prices start at $50.95. Extremely limited tickets available!

will bring her Bichota Tour to on at 9:00PM. Ticket prices start at $50.95. Extremely limited tickets available! Rubén Blades& The Robert Delgado Big Band will take the stage at Hulu Theater at MSG as part of the Salswing! tour with special guest Luba Mason featuring 'Triangle' on December 2 at 8:00PM. Ticket prices start at $59.00.

We have worked closely with city, state and health officials to develop operating protocols for the health and safety of all guests. Please note that COVID-19 vaccination requirements vary by event, and government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change so it's important to continue to check individual event pages on our website to confirm details of a specific event.

