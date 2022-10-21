Madison Square Garden Entertainment : MSG Entertainment Names Raul Gutierrez Senior Vice President and General Manager, MSG Sphere

Las Vegas, NV, October 21, 2022 - Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) ("MSG Entertainment") today announced that Raul Gutierrez, a seasoned leader with more than 30 years of experience, has joined the Company as Senior Vice President and General Manager, MSG Sphere. In this newly-created position, Mr. Gutierrez will be responsible for overall management of MSG Sphere at The Venetian, the Company's state-of-the-art venue currently under construction in Las Vegas.

Mr. Gutierrez will oversee a wide range of functions including building operations; event production; guest relations; food, beverage, and merchandise operations; ticket and cash room operations; and technical operations. He will also work closely with his colleagues across MSG Sphere to develop, execute, and support strategic plans aligned with overall business objectives. Mr. Gutierrez will be based in Las Vegas and report to Rich Claffey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, MSG Sphere. In addition to Mr. Gutierrez, the Company will be growing its Las Vegas-based MSG Sphere team ahead of the venue's expected opening in the second half of calendar 2023.

Mr. Claffey said: "I am pleased to welcome Raul to MSG Entertainment, where his expertise in venue management and operations will be vital as we prepare to open our first MSG Sphere next year. MSG Sphere at The Venetian will be unlike any venue - and we are building a world-class team to deliver an unparalleled guest experience from the day it opens. I look forward to working with Raul and the entire Las Vegas team to bring the vision for this game-changing venue to life."

Mr. Gutierrez said: "Throughout my career I have focused on delivering exceptional experiences for guests, but the opportunity to be part of redefining the venue experience with MSG Sphere is truly thrilling. This is an exciting time to both join and help build the team, and I am eager to work with talented colleagues across MSG Sphere to deliver the next generation of entertainment right here in Las Vegas."

Mr. Gutierrez's career spans a wide range of high-profile venues that host major entertainment and sports events, both in Las Vegas and around the U.S. Prior to joining MSG Entertainment, he served as Vice President of Operations at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where he oversaw the Operations, Maintenance and Engineering Departments. Prior to Allegiant Stadium, he served as Executive Director of Arena Operations at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he was responsible for all front of house operations including Guest Services, Box Office, Facility Presentation, Production and Venue Operations. His previous venue leadership experience also includes roles at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston. Mr. Gutierrez began his career with the L.A. Dodgers, where he held a variety of roles over a 20-year tenure with the organization.

About MSG Sphere at The Venetian

With approximately 17,500 seats and a scalable capacity up to 20,000 guests, MSG Sphere at The Venetian will become the venue of choice for a wide variety of content, including original attractions, concert residencies, product launches, and marquee sporting events. In addition to the world's highest resolution LED screen, MSG Entertainment has developed a multi-layered audio system - Sphere Immersive Sound - equipped with more than 160,000 speakers that utilize beamforming technology to deliver targeted, crystal-clear and consistent audio to every seat in the house. The venue will also feature 4D multi-sensory technologies such as immersive seating, evocative scents and changing temperatures, to take experiential storytelling to an entirely new level. MSG Sphere at The Venetian is scheduled to open in the second half of calendar 2023. More information is available at www.msgsphere.com, or visit www.msgsphere.com/careers for current opportunities.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company's two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.