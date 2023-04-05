Madison Square Garden Entertainment : Statement From MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment Regarding Today's New York State Supreme Court Decision

NEW YORK, N.Y., April 5, 2023 - Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) today made the following statement regarding the New York Supreme Court's decision in favor of the Companies' right to prohibit professional ticket scalpers from becoming season ticket members:

"The Court delivered MSG a clear win today, upholding our right to sell season ticket memberships to our loyal Knicks and Rangers fans rather than professional ticket scalpers. This ensures MSG is able to fulfill its mission, which is and always has been, to put tickets directly in the hands of customers who are attending our shows and sporting events at the original price. This includes live entertainment at the prices artists intended."



A link to today's decision can be found here.