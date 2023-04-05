Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSGE   US55826T1025

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

(MSGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:36:28 2023-04-05 pm EDT
56.54 USD   -1.01%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison Square Garden Entertainment : Statement From MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment Regarding Today's New York State Supreme Court Decision

04/05/2023 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, N.Y., April 5, 2023 - Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) today made the following statement regarding the New York Supreme Court's decision in favor of the Companies' right to prohibit professional ticket scalpers from becoming season ticket members:

"The Court delivered MSG a clear win today, upholding our right to sell season ticket memberships to our loyal Knicks and Rangers fans rather than professional ticket scalpers. This ensures MSG is able to fulfill its mission, which is and always has been, to put tickets directly in the hands of customers who are attending our shows and sporting events at the original price. This includes live entertainment at the prices artists intended."

A link to today's decision can be found here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 19:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 967 M - -
Net income 2023 -19,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -54,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 973 M 1 973 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 550
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 57,11 $
Average target price 73,33 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Byrnes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel Fisher Executive VP-Marquee Events & Operations
Sandra P. Kapell Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Martin Neal Bandier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.27.00%1 973
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-9.01%5 667
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-6.34%3 563
BOWLERO CORP.20.62%2 773
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-5.13%1 827
TUI AG-22.98%1 293
