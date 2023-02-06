Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSGE   US55826T1025

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

(MSGE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-06 pm EST
51.90 USD   -1.22%
04:21pMadison Square Garden Entertainment : Statement from MSG Entertainment Regarding the State Liquor Authority
PU
04:17pMadison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Provides Update on Tao Group Hospitality
BU
04:01pMadison Square Garden sues to block liquor board's access to CEO's testimony in lawyer ban flap
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison Square Garden Entertainment : Statement from MSG Entertainment Regarding the State Liquor Authority

02/06/2023 | 04:21pm EST
NEW YORK, N.Y., February 6, 2023 - Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSG Entertainment) today made the following statement regarding the New York State Liquor Authority:

"As part of MSG Entertainment's full and total cooperation with the ongoing State Liquor Authority investigation, today we participated in a voluntary interview with the SLA. We are hopeful our participation and transparency will put an end to this investigation and ensure our fans continue to have an exceptional experience in our venues."

# # #

Attachments

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 21:20:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 956 M - -
Net income 2023 -56,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 592 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -31,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 815 M 1 815 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 550
Free-Float 70,7%
Technical analysis trends MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 52,54 $
Average target price 60,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Byrnes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel Fisher Executive VP-Marquee Events & Operations
Sandra P. Kapell Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Martin Neal Bandier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.16.83%1 815
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-2.63%6 276
TUI AG33.22%3 923
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-6.30%3 565
BOWLERO CORP.6.68%2 384
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-5.65%1 829