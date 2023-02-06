Madison Square Garden Entertainment : Statement from MSG Entertainment Regarding the State Liquor Authority

NEW YORK, N.Y., February 6, 2023 - Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSG Entertainment) today made the following statement regarding the New York State Liquor Authority:

"As part of MSG Entertainment's full and total cooperation with the ongoing State Liquor Authority investigation, today we participated in a voluntary interview with the SLA. We are hopeful our participation and transparency will put an end to this investigation and ensure our fans continue to have an exceptional experience in our venues."

# # #