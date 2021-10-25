Log in
    MSGE   US55826T1025

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

(MSGE)
  Report
Madison Square Garden Entertainment : Tedeschi Trucks Band Returns to the Chicago Theatre for Year Six of Their Unprecedented Multi-Year, Dual City Residency

10/25/2021 | 11:34am EDT
January, 21, 22, 28 and 29 2022

**Tickets On Sale Friday at 10:AM CT**

Chicago, IL (October 25, 2021) - Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced today that Tedeschi Trucks Band will return to The Chicago Theatre on January 21, 22, 28 and 29 as part of their multi-year, dual city residency - one of MSG Entertainment's most unique bookings to date, which also includes the band performing annual shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York. The 2022 Chicago Theatre dates will be the band's first performances at the iconic theatre since January 2020 and include the full 12-member group. Tickets for all four shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 29 at 10:00am CST.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tedeschi Trucks Band back to The Chicago Theatre this winter following their sold-out run at The Beacon earlier this month - which marked the continuation of their ongoing multi-year, dual city residency at the two venues," said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, live, MSG Entertainment. "The band's unique tie to both The Chicago Theatre and the Beacon Theatre - two of the nation's, and the music industry's, most celebrated theaters - is a testament to both their enduring popularity and their committed fans."

Tedeschi Trucks Band's 2022 dates at The Chicago Theatre are part of the unprecedented residency, during which the band plays three or more shows at The Chicago Theatre and six or more shows at the Beacon Theatre, annually. The January 2022 dates mark the band's 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st lifetime performances at The Chicago Theatre - with their first ever show at the venue taking place more than ten years ago, on August 25, 2011.

Tickets for all four shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 29 at 10:00am CST via Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $23.00 to $139.00

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 15:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
