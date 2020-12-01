Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.    MSGE

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

(MSGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison Square Garden Entertainment : Villanova vs. Virginia Set to Tip Off in “Holiday Hoops” Classic Presented by Bud Light Seltzer at Madison Square Garden on December 19, 2020 Live on FOX

12/01/2020 | 02:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bud Light Seltzer to be Presenting Sponsor for First College Hoops Game at The Garden Since March

NEW YORK, NY, December 1, 2020 - Villanova and Virginia, the two most recent NCAA Men's Basketball Champions, are set to square off in the 'Holiday Hoops Classic' presented by Bud Light Seltzer on Saturday, December 19 at Madison Square Garden. The storied programs will tip-off in a non-conference game at 8:00 pm EST that will be nationally televised live on FOX.

Villanova (2-1), currently ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25, won the NCAA Championship in 2016 and 2018, while Virginia (1-1), presently ranked No. 15, claimed the Championship in 2019. This will be the first meeting between the schools since January 29, 2017. The Cavaliers hold a 5-3 advantage over the Wildcats in the all-time series which dates back to 1981.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment and presenting sponsor, Bud Light Seltzer, will welcome back the first college basketball game at The Garden since the global pandemic brought a halt to the BIG EAST Tournament in March. Bud Light Seltzer, as well as other industry leading companies, including Element Electronics and Kia Motors will receive promotion via Madison Square Garden's unique array of assets, including on-court decals, digital courtside signage, branding on the multimedia displays, GardenVision and other promotions.

The game will be played with no fans in attendance.

'Madison Square Garden is excited to host these two storied college basketball programs for the first college basketball game at The Garden since March,' said Joel Fisher, executive vice president, Marquee Events and Operations. 'We would like to thank Villanova, the University of Virginia, FOX for stepping in to produce and deliver this great game to a national audience, as well as the event's presenting sponsor, Bud Light Seltzer, for their support of this marquee matchup.'

'We're excited to be partnering with Madison Square Garden Entertainment and welcoming college hoops fans back to the sport they love,' said Joe Barnes, director of sports marketing for Bud Light Seltzer. 'While the fan experience will look different this season, we hope they enjoy watching this marquee match-up from the comfort of home - all while enjoying a Bud Light Seltzer.'

ABOUT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.:
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. In addition, the Company features the original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com

About FOX Sports
FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing FOX Corporation's wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, the business has ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing relationships. FOX Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Network; FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. FOX Sports' digital properties include FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, which provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content, instant scores, stats and alerts to iOS and Android devices. Additionally, FOX Sports and social broadcasting platform, Caffeine jointly own Caffeine Studios which creates exclusive eSports, sports and live entertainment content. Also included in FOX Sports' portfolio are FOX's interests in joint-venture business Big Ten Network, a licensing and commercial relationship with The Stars Group that created the FOX Bet sports betting platform and the FOX Sports Super 6 free-to-play game, and a licensing agreement that established the FOX Sports Radio Network.

Contacts:
Dan Schoenberg / 212-465-6367
Larry Torres / 212-631-5178
Amani Orr / 212- 631-5660

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 19:24:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
02:25pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Villanova vs. Virginia Set to Tip Off in &..
PU
02:19pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT : MSG Entertainment & Squarespace Partner on..
PU
11/25MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT : An Incredible Lineup of Talent Set to Join..
BU
11/24MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accoun..
AQ
11/24MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Rules of Conduct
PU
11/16MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/16MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/16MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fi..
AQ
11/16MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
11/16MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 183 M - -
Net income 2021 -343 M - -
Net cash 2021 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 835 M 1 835 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 550
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 98,11 $
Last Close Price 76,01 $
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Sam Lustgarten President
Mark Harris FitzPatrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Neal Bandier Independent Director
Charles Francis Dolan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.0.00%1 835
TUI AG-50.68%3 966
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.14.20%2 456
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-2.44%2 005
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-21.32%1 267
SEALINK TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED45.31%1 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ