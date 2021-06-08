Madison Square Garden Entertainment : Paul Westbury Promoted to Executive Vice President of Development and Construction

To Oversee the Continued Advancement of the Company’s MSG Sphere Initiative

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (“MSG Entertainment”) today announced that Paul Westbury – an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of diverse global construction industry experience – has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Development and Construction. Mr. Westbury previously served as Senior Vice President of Development and Construction where he has played a critical role in advancing the Company’s MSG Sphere initiative – state-of-the-art venues that will pioneer the next generation of immersive experiences.

As Executive Vice President, Mr. Westbury will oversee strategic planning and delivery for all of MSG Entertainment’s venue development projects, led by MSG Sphere. The first MSG Sphere venue – MSG Sphere at The Venetian – is currently under construction in Las Vegas and is expected to open in calendar year 2023. The Company has also announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. Mr. Westbury will manage a global team of construction professionals in both the U.S. and London who are responsible for driving the completion of the Las Vegas venue and retaining the knowledge gained for future MSG Sphere projects. Mr. Westbury will report to James Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MSG Entertainment.

Mr. Dolan said: “I am pleased that Paul has taken on a new leadership role with our Company. He has already been a driving force behind helping us realize our vision for MSG Sphere, as we continue to make significant construction progress in Las Vegas and move forward with the planning application process in London. Paul’s decades of experience and expertise working on complex and high-profile construction projects across the globe will be essential as we advance our plans for MSG Sphere and the future of live entertainment.”

Mr. Westbury said: “I am excited for this opportunity to lead our exceptional construction management team, who are not only bringing MSG Sphere to life in Las Vegas, but also making significant progress on our plans for a second MSG Sphere in London. This team is world-class, and we are well-positioned to deliver on the Company’s long-term vision for MSG Sphere.”

Mr. Westbury is renowned globally for leading innovative building projects, focusing primarily on special structures and grand-scale venues. He joined MSG Entertainment in 2019 as Senior Vice President of Development and Construction, bringing his expertise to MSG Sphere. Prior to MSG Entertainment, Mr. Westbury was Group Technical Director at Laing O’Rourke, a multinational construction company, where he also served as the Director of the Laing O’Rourke Center for Construction Engineering at the University of Cambridge. Before joining Laing O’Rourke, Mr. Westbury spent 20 years with Buro Happold, an international engineering consulting firm, in roles of increasing responsibility, including as Group CEO. During his tenure at Buro Happold, Mr. Westbury was involved in the development of some of the world’s most prestigious venue projects, including the masterplan and main stadium design and delivery for London’s successful 2012 Olympic Games. His other high-profile projects have included the Millennium Dome and O2 Arena in London; Arsenal Football Club’s Emirates Stadium in London; and Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Mr. Westbury has been awarded a Royal Academy of Engineering MacRobert Award for engineering innovation, as well as a highly coveted Gold Medal from the Institute of Structural Engineers. He has previously served on the Board of Trustees of the Royal Academy of Engineering; was part of the Steering Group for the Centre for Smart Infrastructure and Construction in the Department of Engineering at the University of Cambridge; and in 2013 was made a CBE in the British New Year’s Honours List for his overall contribution to engineering & construction.

Mr. Westbury received an MA in Engineering Science from the University of Cambridge.

