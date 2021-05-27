Madison Square Garden Entertainment : Trey Anastasio Sells Out Two Full-Capacity Shows at The Beacon Theatre in Overwhelming Endorsement of the Return of Live Entertainment

The Beacon to Host Fully Vaccinated Audiences for First Full-Capacity Shows in More Than 450 Days

New York, NY (May 27, 2021) - Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced today that Trey Anastasio's two solo full-capacity shows at the Beacon Theatre sold out immediately upon going on sale this afternoon. 'Two Evenings With Trey Anastasio,' will be The Beacon's first full-capacity shows in more than 450 days, featuring 100% fully vaccinated audiences, in another resounding endorsement of the return of live entertainment.

'Trey was the only artist to play live at The Beacon during the pandemic, so we're honored that he'll be the first artist back on our stage playing for a packed house,' said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. 'There's no question people are eager to start gathering to once again experience events they love - and are more than willing to get vaccinated to do so. We're focused on opening up all our venues to not just usher in the return of live entertainment, but of New York.'

Anastasio has a long history with MSG Entertainment's venues, as a solo act, with Trey Anastasio Band, and with Phish, and is local to the Upper West Side, the home of the Beacon Theatre. Anastasio most recently played The Beacon this past October and November with 'The Beacon Jams,' the venue's first-ever virtual residency. The eight weekly shows were streamed live to hundreds of thousands of fans over Twitch and raised more than $1 million for The Divided Sky Foundation.

'I'm so grateful to be partnering with MSG Entertainment to safely bring music fans back to the beautiful Beacon Theatre and help restart New York City,' says Anastasio. 'I couldn't have imagined anything more poignant and moving than to return to the home of the Beacon Jams, this time surrounded by our community and friends!'

In addition to 'Two Evenings with Trey Anastasio,' MSG Entertainment has paved the way for a return to normalcy in live entertainment. This week, for the first two New York Knicks playoff games, Madison Square Garden hosted more than 15,000 fans, followed by more than 16,000 fans - more than 90% of whom were fully vaccinated. These shows, along with a few other recently announced events across MSG Entertainment's portfolio of venues, are part of the company's effort to restart New York.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. In addition, the Company features the original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

For MSG Entertainment:

Mikyl Cordova / mikyl.cordova@msg.com

Rachel Schulman / rachel.schulman@msg.com

Grace Harris / grace.harris@msg.com

For Trey Anastasio:

Ken Weinstein / weinstein@bighassle.com

Zack Kraimer / zack@bighassle.com