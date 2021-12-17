Log in
    MSGE.WI   US55826T1025

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

(MSGE.WI)
  Report
The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Announces End to 2021 Season

12/17/2021
The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes today made the following announcement regarding its 2021 season coming to an end:

“We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic. We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022.”

All tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 683 M - -
Net income 2022 30,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 771 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 60,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 149 M 2 149 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 64,0%
Technical analysis trends MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 62,86 $
Average target price 97,86 $
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Sam Lustgarten President
Mark Harris FitzPatrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel Fisher Executive VP-Marquee Events & Operations
Sandra P. Kapell Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-40.16%2 149
TUI AG-4.30%3 046
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-16.85%2 269
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED19.54%2 196
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-11.94%2 029
BEIJING FUNSHINE CULTURE MEDIA CO., LTD.31.56%1 862