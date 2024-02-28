Earth Brands Products will be Available Throughout Arena, As Part of the Venue's Ongoing Commitment to Sustainability

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (MSG Entertainment) announced today that Earth Brands, the eco-conscious startup dedicated to combating single-use plastic products, has been named an Official Partner of Madison Square Garden.

Earth Brands products, including Earth Cups and Earth Lids, will be used at all concession stands and hospitality spaces during all events at The Garden – both sporting events and live entertainment.

"Partnering with Earth Brands is a major step forward in our commitment to sustainability," said David Hopkinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, who oversees brand partnerships across MSG Entertainment. "Through this partnership, we will, together, replace millions of single-use plastics across hundreds of events each year, while ensuring that fans continue to have a world-class experience at The Garden."

"Partnering with MSG represents a key milestone in our company's brief history," said Peter Frelinghuysen, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Earth Brands. "The partnership underscores The Garden's commitment to sustainability, and, as born-and-raised New Yorkers – and big Knicks and Rangers fans – this one feels extra special for us."

As part of the partnership, Earth Brands will be featured in-arena during events, and across select New York Knicks and New York Rangers games telecast on MSG Networks.

Earth Brands was founded in 2021 with the mission of making sustainability cool and universal for next-generation consumers and businesses. Through material science, closed-loop collection programming, and data reporting, Earth Brands seeks to mitigate plastic pollution, reduce reliance on petroleum-based products, and offer sustainable alternatives to traditional single-use items. Earth Brands sells their popular "Earth Cups" – as well as a host of other products – to dozens of large stadiums, venues, festivals, restaurant chains, coffee chains, and universities.

Crown Properties Collection represented MSG Entertainment in this partnership.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Earth Brands

Earth Brands Inc. is a New York-based sustainable products company, who manufactures, sells and distributes recyclable and compostable cups and other products across the United States and Canada. Earth Brands specializes in using sustainable raw materials to make high-quality custom or co-branded products at an accessible price point. More information is available at www.earthbrands.earth.

