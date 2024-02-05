Grau to Become Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on April 1

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) ("MSG Entertainment") today announced that Michael Grau, a seasoned leader with nearly 40 years of experience, will join the company on February 12 as Executive Vice President, Finance. Following a transition period, Mr. Grau will also assume the responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer on April 1.

In this role, Mr. Grau will work closely with MSG Entertainment's executive management team to support the long-term direction of the Company. He will provide strategic financial insight on all facets of the business and oversee the Company's financial matters, including the financial planning and analysis, controllership, treasury, investor relations, tax, and procurement functions. Mr. Grau will report to MSG Entertainment's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James L. Dolan.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael to MSG Entertainment in this important role," said Mr. Dolan. "Michael was previously a key member of our Finance team at Cablevision, and he brings significant financial and operating experience to this role, which will prove valuable as we continue to advance the Company's key initiatives."

"MSG Entertainment is a leader in live entertainment, and I am honored by the opportunity to leverage my experience in this role," said Mr. Grau. "I look forward to working with the Company's management team, and the entire Finance department, to help ensure we continue to deliver excellence across our financial operations and drive business priorities."

Mr. Grau joins MSG Entertainment from Altice USA where he served as Chief Financial Officer. In this role he was responsible for all aspects of the Finance organization of the publicly traded cable communications company. Mr. Grau assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer in 2019 following a nearly 20-year career at Cablevision Systems Corporation, which was acquired by Altice in 2016. At Cablevision, Mr. Grau served in roles of increasing responsibility across his tenure, including leading the Corporate Finance department; planning and executing on key corporate strategies; and liaising with executive management and the Board of Directors on critical financial matters. Prior to joining Cablevision, Mr. Grau served in various leadership roles at Winstar Communications, a telecommunications company with broadband network operations in domestic and international markets. Mr. Grau began his career in finance as an auditor at Deloitte & Touche.

Mr. Grau received his B.B.A. in Accounting and Finance from Hofstra University.

