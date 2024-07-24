New Billy Joel "Defining Moments" Exhibit To Be UnveiledBeginning With Final Residency Show

The Garden To Curate "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant" Concessions Stand And Interactive Photo Experience For Fans

"Billy Joel 150" Merch Pop-Up At MSG Open To The Public Now Through July 25

New York (July 24, 2024) - Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced today that The Garden will celebrate Billy Joel's final show of his record-breaking franchise run at The World's Most Famous Arena with custom fan experiences. Joel's 150th lifetime show, which marks the conclusion of his residency at The Garden, will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2024, more than ten years after the residency began and nearly 50 years after his first show at MSG.

In celebration of this historic residency and to cement Billy Joel's legacy at The Garden, a new "Defining Moments" exhibit will be on display on the sixth floor concourse beginning with the final show, and will feature memorabilia from his legendary run. Additionally, fans in attendance for the final show will have access to a variety of custom offerings including: "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" themed concessions, which will serve a custom menu of Italian specialties such as chicken vodka parm heroes and cannoli, and a photo activation on the sixth floor concourse where fans will be able to write Joel a message. Finally, all Billy Joel fans, not just those with a ticket to the final residency show, have access to a pop-up in Chase Square featuring an assortment of custom merchandise that can only be found at The Garden.

Madison Square Garden's "Defining Moments" exhibits located on the sixth and eighth floor concourses showcase rare articles, photos, and memorabilia from the most impactful events in the arena's more than 140-year history, including "The Fight of the Century" between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, the New York Knicks' first championship win, and "12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief." The "Defining Moments" exhibit celebrating Billy Joel's Franchise Run will be on display for all fans attending events at MSG beginning on July 25, and will include memorabilia from Joel's 150 MSG shows including harmonicas, a pair of his signature Ray-Bans, setlists and photos from some of Joel's most memorable residency shows, ticket stubs, and a signed replica of one of Joel's two performance-related banners currently hanging from The Garden's rafters.

Additionally, all fans can visit a special "Billy Joel 150" merch pop-up located in Chase Square at Madison Square Garden. The pop-up is open today through 3:00PM, and from 10:00AM-6:00PM tomorrow - Thursday, July 25. Custom "final show" merch items available exclusively at the pop-up and at merch stands throughout the arena on the night of the show include an embroidered varsity jacket, t-shirts, posters, screen prints, hats, tote bags, and mugs. A ticket is not needed to access the merch pop-up in Chase Square.

In December 2013, Billy Joel was named Madison Square Garden's first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the storied venue's other original franchises - the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show every month at The Garden for, as Joel said at the time, "as long as the demand continues." In January 2015, Joel broke his own record of the "most consecutive performances by any artist" with the 13th show of the residency and a new banner was raised to The Garden's rafters. In July 2015, with his 65th lifetime show, Joel broke another record for the "most lifetime performances by any artist," for which another banner was raised. Both of Joel's banners will be raised once again on July 25 celebrating his record for "most consecutive performances by any artist" for the final time at 104 performances and his record for "most lifetime performances by any artist" at 150 performances. Joel's first show at the venue took place on December 14, 1978.

A multitude of incredible surprise guests have joined him on stage throughout the course of the ten-year run including Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Tony Bennett, Paul Simon, Olivia Rodrigo, Bon Jovi, John Mayer, Miley Cyrus, John Fogerty, Patti Smyth, John Mellencamp, Alexa Ray Joel, Peter Frampton, Trey Anastasio, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Bacon, Howard Stern, Kevin James, and more. And, throughout the course of his legendary run, more than 1.9 million tickets have been sold to fans from all 50 states and more than 120 countries - further establishing Joel's status as a global icon. In addition to his residency run, Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden's most extraordinary benefit concerts - "12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief," which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, and "The Concert for New York City," which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes.

