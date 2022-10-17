Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSGS   US55825T1034

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
148.11 USD   -5.25%
08:08aHUB International Announced as Official Partner of Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment
BU
10/12Manhattan West Named Official Partner of the New York Knicks
BU
10/07Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edging Above Friday Session Lows
MT
HUB International Announced as Official Partner of Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment

10/17/2022 | 08:08am EDT
Signature marketing partnership to include the new “HUB Loft” hospitality suite at The Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (MSG Sports), Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (MSG Entertainment) and HUB International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today a signature marketing partnership making HUB an official partner of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden Arena, and the Montefiore Concert Series at Madison Square Garden. HUB will also become the presenting partner of College Hoops at The Garden.

“This partnership represents a significant moment in time for HUB, marking not only the success and brand leadership HUB has experienced the last several years, but the direction we are headed and the caliber of our goals and aspirations for continued growth,” said Ellina Shinnick, CMO of HUB. “We could not be more excited to align ourselves with such an iconic organization.”

The integrated marketing partnership involves exposure through a variety of channels for HUB, including becoming the entitlement partner for the HUB Loft, a members-only, private suite experience that is open for events hosted at MSG. In addition, HUB will receive premium brand exposure through the Knicks and Rangers digital content channels, prominent in-game and in-arena signage such as the visitors team bench/penalty box at Rangers games and in-bowl seating at Knicks games, integration on MSG Network game broadcasts, as well a consistent brand presence throughout College Basketball games at The Garden.

“The Loft at Madison Square Garden is one of the premier hospitality spaces, not only at The Garden, but at any live entertainment venue, and we couldn’t think of a better partner to entitle this than HUB,” said Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president, chief sales & marketing officer, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. “We are so pleased to welcome HUB as our newest signature partner as they will be involved in a variety of programming across Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment.”

HUB’s sports and entertainment practice currently represents more than 8,000 live events, professional and college-level sports teams and players, and award-winning performers and production houses in the music and entertainment industry, many of which take place at or are a part of The Garden.

To see a full schedule of upcoming MSG events, visit MSG.com. To learn more about HUB’s entertainment specialty, visit hubinternational.com/industries/entertainment-insurance.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HUB International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB’s vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 832 M - -
Net income 2023 35,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 78,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 103x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 588 M 3 588 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,41x
EV / Sales 2024 4,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 148,11 $
Average target price 221,00 $
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Sam Lustgarten President & Chief Executive Officer
Victoria M. Mink CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman
Lisa R. Callahan Chief Medical Officer
Richard D. Parsons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-14.75%3 588
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-55.78%6 582
TOHO COMPANY LTD3.35%5 996
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-20.77%2 635
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-26.70%1 679
STUDIO DRAGON CORPORATION-30.00%1 330