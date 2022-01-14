Madison Square Garden Sports : Adam Fox and Chris Kreider Selected to Participate in 2022 NHL All-Star Game

NEW YORK, January 13, 2022 - The National Hockey League announced today that Rangers defenseman Adam Fox and forward Chris Kreider have been selected to participate in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game on February 5 in Las Vegas.

It is the first time since 2011-12 (Lundqvist, Girardi, Gaborik) that the Rangers will have multiple players represented in the All-Star Game. It is also the first time since 2002-03 (Brian Leetch, Tom Poti) that New York has had multiple American-born players selected to the same All-Star Game.

Fox will be making his first career All-Star Game appearance and Kreider will be making his second career All-Star Game appearance and second in three seasons.

Fox, 23, becomes the second defenseman in NHL history (P.K. Subban) to win a Norris Trophy before playing/being selected to an All-Star Game. He is the first Rangers defenseman since Ryan McDonagh (2016-17) to be selected to an All-Star Game.

Through 37 games this season, the Jericho, New York native ranks tied for first among defensemen with 31 assists and ranks third among defensemen in points with 36. Fox ranks tied for fourth among all NHL skaters in assists. He also is tied for the fifth-most takeaways among league defensemen with 33. Fox has the most assists through 37 games by a Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch recorded 36 assists through 37 games during the 2000-01 season. Fox has averaged 24:41 of time on ice per game, the most among Rangers. In total, Fox has skated 912:59 minutes this season, the fourth-most in the NHL among defensemen.

The 5-11, 183-pounder has registered 18 goals and 107 assists for 125 points and a plus/minus rating of plus-50 through 162 career NHL games. He is one of seven defensemen in NHL history to record 107 or more assists in 162 or fewer games (Quinn Hughes, Sergei Zubov, Brian Leetch, Al MacInnis, Mark Howe, Stefan Persson). He won the Norris Trophy in 2020-21 as the "defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position"; he skated in 55 games with the Rangers last season, registering five goals and 42 assists for 47 points, along with a plus-19 rating and 14 penalty minutes. Fox became the fourth Ranger to win the Norris Trophy since it was first presented in 1953-54, joining Doug Harvey (1961-62), Harry Howell (1966-67), and Brian Leetch (1991-92 and 1996-97). In addition, Fox became only the second defenseman in NHL history to win the Norris Trophy in one of his first two seasons in the league, joining Bobby Orr (Orr won the award in his second NHL season in 1967-68).

Kreider, 30, is making his second appearance in an All-Star Game after replacing Artemi Panarin at the 2020 event in St. Louis. He is the first Rangers forward to play in consecutive All-Star Games since Wayne Gretzky (1996-97 - 1998-99).

Kreider has tallied 21 goals and 11 assists for 32 points in 37 games this season, including 12 power-play goals. Kreider ranks sixth in the NHL in goals and second in power-play goals. He leads the Rangers in goals, ranks fifth in assists, fourth in points and leads the team with 112 shots. He is the only player in the NHL with 21 or more goals and 76 or more hits. Kreider's 12 power-play goals are the most through 37 games by a Ranger since Marian Gaborik in 2009-10. He has notched a point in 20 of his 37 games and has notched nine multi-point games, including two three-point efforts (Jan. 2 vs. TBL, Dec. 15 at ARI).

The Boxford, Massachusetts native has cumulated 198 goals and 180 assists for 378 points in 610 career games and a plus/minus rating of plus-70. He ranks among the top in several franchise rankings including 12th in goals, tied for 19th in points, and ninth in power-play goals (70). Kreider has been an alternate captain for the Blueshirts since 2018-19.

