Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.(NYSE:MSGS) added to S&P Composite 1500

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. The Company owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring teams in sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Rangers of the National Hockey League (NHL). Its other professional sports franchises include two development league teams, such as the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. Its professional sports franchises are referred to as sports teams. In addition, the Company owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a North American esports organization. The Company also operates two professional sports team performance centers, such as the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles. CLG and Knicks Gaming are referred to as esports teams.

Sector Entertainment Production