Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSGS   US55825T1034

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. : to Release Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

05/03/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) will issue a press release on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 before the market opens, reporting results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company will not hold an earnings conference call.

The Company previously disclosed that it will host two earnings conference calls per year, one for its fiscal second quarter, and one for its fiscal fourth quarter.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
05:31pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.  : to Release Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Resul..
BU
04/30MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Rangers Recall Morgan Barron and Tarmo Reunanen ..
PU
04/30MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Adam Fox Named Winner of 2020-21 Steven McDonald..
PU
04/22MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Squarespace and New York Knicks Announce the Fou..
BU
04/21MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Rangers Agree to Terms with Forward Karl Henriks..
PU
04/19MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Rangers Agree to Terms with Forward Will Cuylle
PU
04/13MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS'  : CLG, Samsung Team Up for Marketing Partnership
MT
04/13MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : CLG and Samsung Announce Marketing Partnership
BU
04/05MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Knicks Sign John Henson
PU
04/01MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Knicks Sign Norvel Pelle
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 352 M - -
Net income 2021 -136 M - -
Net Debt 2021 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -33,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 458 M 4 458 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 205,60 $
Last Close Price 184,84 $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Sam Lustgarten President & Chief Executive Officer
Victoria M. Mink CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman
Richard D. Parsons Independent Director
Nelson Peltz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.0.40%4 458
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-6.14%18 711
TOHO CO., LTD.0.00%7 070
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.13.48%4 077
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED13.54%3 904
STUDIO DRAGON CORPORATION9.40%2 777
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ