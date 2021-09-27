Madison Square Garden Sports : Henrik Lundqvist's Number 30 to Be Retired at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2022

Winningest goaltender in Rangers history only 11th player to ReceiveFranchise's Highest Honor

NEW YORK, September 27, 2021 - The New York Rangers today announced that Henrik Lundqvist, the winningest goaltender in franchise history, will have his No. 30 retired in an on-ice ceremony prior to the Rangers' game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, January 28, 2022, as part of Henrik Lundqvist Night presented by Chase.

That evening's contest will be at 8:00 pm with the pregame ceremony beginning at 6:30 pm.

"Over the franchise's history, only 11 Rangers players have earned the honor of having their numbers raised to the Garden rafters, where they forever serve as inspiration for others to follow," said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman, MSG Sports. "For 15 seasons, Henrik Lundqvist embodied everything the Rangers organization stands for - excellence, commitment, pride, and leadership. It is only fitting that his No. 30 will now join the legends who have come before him."

"It was an honor to play with Henrik for four seasons and watch his career evolve as I've moved through the organization," said Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury. "Having his No. 30 etched in history forever is so well-deserved for a man who has done so much for the city of New York, on and off the ice. It will be a special moment for the entire organization."

Lundqvist played for the Blueshirts for 15 seasons (2005-06 - 2019-20), appearing in 887 games and accumulating a 459-310-96 record, along with a 2.43 GAA, a .918 SV%, and 64 shutouts. The Åre, Sweden native left the Rangers holding over 50 team records, including wins, appearances by a goaltender, shutouts, save percentage (min. 75 appearances), playoff appearances (by either a skater or goaltender - 130), playoff wins (61), playoff shutouts (10), and playoff save percentage (min. 10 appearances - .921).

Lundqvist ranks 6th on the NHL's all-time wins list, 8th on the NHL's all-time appearances list, and 17th on the league's all-time shutouts list. Lundqvist's 459 career wins and 887 career appearances with the Rangers are the second-most a goaltender has recorded with one franchise in NHL history. Lundqvist has earned more career NHL wins than any other non-North American born goaltender.

In 2011-12, Lundqvist won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's Best Goaltender and was named an NHL All-Star five times (2009, 2011, 2012, 2018, 2019).

From his rookie season in 2005-06 to 2016-17, Lundqvist led the Rangers to an incredible 11 playoff appearances in a 12-year span. With him in net, the Blueshirts made a run to a Stanley Cup Final in 2013-14, advanced to the Eastern Conference Final three times in a four-year span (2011-12, 2013-14, 2014-15), and won 11 different playoff series. Along the way, Lundqvist earned six Game 7 wins, tied for the most in NHL history, and he is the only goaltender in NHL history to win six consecutive Game 7s.

Lundqvist earned numerous team awards during his 15 seasons with the Rangers. He was named the team's Most Valuable Player in nine different seasons, including seven consecutive seasons from 2006-07 - 2012-13; his nine Rangers MVP awards and seven consecutive Rangers MVP Awards are both the most in franchise history. Lundqvist was twice named the winner of the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award (2005-06 and 2017-18), which is presented annually to the Ranger who, as chosen by the fans, "goes above and beyond the call of duty." Lundqvist also received the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award as the Rangers' Best Rookie in Training Camp (2005), the John Halligan Good Guy Award for cooperation with the media (2007-08), the Rangers Fan Club Frank Boucher Trophy as the team's Most Popular Player on and off the ice (2006-07 and 2009-10), the Rangers Fan Club Rookie of the Year (2005-06), and the Rangers Fan Club Ceil Saidel Memorial Award for dedication to the organization on and off the ice (2005-06 and 2008-09) during his tenure with the Rangers. Lundqvist was also named a finalist for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in both 2018-19 and 2019-20; the King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded annually "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

Off the ice, Lundqvist made just as much of an impact on his adopted home. In April of 2014, Henrik and his wife, Therese, founded the Henrik Lundqvist Foundation (HLF). Through its fundraising efforts and community outreach, HLF strives to create positive change in the lives of children and adults throughout the world through education and health services. Since its inception, $3.8 million has been raised to benefit HLF community partners and HLF's own program, the HLF Young Ambassador Program. In addition, HLF has directly given grants and made commitments of over $1.8 million supporting children's health and education. Lundqvist also became the official spokesperson for the Garden of Dreams Foundation (GDF) in January of 2009. In 2012, he received the Garden of Dreams Hero Award, which annually honors a person or organization who embodies the spirit and commitment of the Foundation, with active, on-going dedication to children facing obstacles. Over his final six seasons with the Rangers, Lundqvist hosted approximately 1,450 children from various Garden of Dreams partner organizations and their families in "Henrik's Crease" for a Rangers game experience at MSG, courtesy of donations from HLF.

Lundqvist will join Rod Gilbert (7), Ed Giacomin (1), Mike Richter (35), Mark Messier (11), Brian Leetch (2), Adam Graves (9), Andy Bathgate (9), Harry Howell (3), Jean Ratelle (19), and Vic Hadfield (11) as the only Rangers whose jersey numbers have been retired by the organization. Gilbert was the first Ranger to have his number retired on Oct. 14, 1979, and was joined by Giacomin's No. 1 on Mar. 15, 1989, Richter's No. 35 on Feb. 4, 2004, Messier's No. 11 on Jan. 12, 2006, Leetch's No. 2 on Jan. 24, 2008, Graves' No. 9 on Feb. 3, 2009, Bathgate's No. 9 and Howell's No. 3 on Feb. 22, 2009, Ratelle's No. 19 on Feb. 25, 2018, and most recently Hadfield's No. 11 on December 2, 2018.

###