    MSGS   US55825T1034

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
Madison Square Garden Sports : Knicks Sign Wayne Selden Jr.

09/26/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
NEW YORK, September 25, 2021 - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Selden, 6-5, 230-pounds, holds career averages of 7.3 points, two rebounds, 1.5 assists over 19.1 minutes in 124 career games (27 starts) with New Orleans, Memphis, and Chicago. He played in six games in August for the Knicks Summer League entry in Las Vegas, NV, averaging 6.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 16.4 minutes.

The Roxbury, MA-native last played in the NBA in 2018-19 for Memphis and Chicago, averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds over 19.2 minutes in 75 games. He went unselected in the 2016 NBA Draft after playing three years collegiately at the University of Kansas. As a Jayhawk, he was named to the 2016 All-Big 12 Second Team following his junior season after averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 29.9 minutes in 38 games.

The Knicks roster currently stands at 20 players.

###

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 21:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
