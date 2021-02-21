Madison Square Garden Sports : MSG Sports Announces General Public On-Sale for New York Rangers

Extremely Limited Tickets For First Three Games Available in Wide Range of Price Points, Starting at $50

Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care and Vault Health Providing Additional Pre-Game Testing Options

New York, NY - February 20, 2021 - MSG Sports announced today that extremely limited tickets to the New York Rangers games on February 26 and February 28 vs. the Boston Bruins and March 2 vs. the Buffalo Sabres are now available for public sale. Individuals can purchase up to four tickets, starting at $50, through nyrangers.com.

'It will be a special moment when the Blueshirts skate back onto the ice in front of their passionate fans, and we are focused on giving as many fans as possible the opportunity to join us,' said David Hopkinson, MSG Sports EVP and President of Team Business Operations. 'We are thrilled that following a great response from Season Ticket Members, we can now make limited tickets available to the general public.'

There are extremely limited tickets available in prices ranging from $50-$345. Also available are a limited number of private suites with varying capacities based on New York State regulations, offering a full slate of luxurious amenities. Interested parties should contact msgsuites@msg.com or call 212-465-6155.

Health and safety is the highest priority and MSG Sports has worked closely with state and health officials to develop operating protocols. Attendees will need to fulfill a few pre-game requirements prior to entry into Madison Square Garden. In accordance with New York State guidelines, attendees will need to complete a three-step health screening, including presenting confirmation of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the day of the game. They will also need to complete a quick and easy health survey and pass a temperature check upon entry. In addition, all guests will be required to wear a face mask while in The Garden, except while actively eating or drinking, which will only be permitted in their assigned seat. Attendees will need to download the MSG Venue App to access digital tickets.

Fans may choose any healthcare provider that offers PCR COVID-19 testing to complete their pre-game testing. To provide fans with additional urgent care and at-home options to fulfill New York State's pre-game PCR COVID-19 testing requirements, MSG Sports has teamed up with two PCR testing providers, Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care and Vault Health.

'We understand that due to current state requirements fans have to take extra steps to attend our games - and we want to try to make things simpler. We know there are a lot of ways to get tested - and hope our partnerships with Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care and Vault provide fans with additional options,' added Mr. Hopkinson. 'Fans are going the extra mile to get to MSG and we want to do everything we can to help.'

Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care has created a dedicated process for ticket holders to ensure that they have their results in hand on game day, with effortless access to 50+ Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care

centers in New York City, Long Island and Westchester. After purchasing their tickets, Rangers customers will receive a unique link to schedule a brief Virtual Visit appointment during which they will receive a confirmed testing appointment at a conveniently located center. Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care asks that ticket

holders take the PCR COVID-19 test three days before the event. For example, for the Rangers first game on

February 26, fans should make their Virtual Visit appointment between now and February 22. This will allow fans to confirm a spot for in-person testing on Tuesday, February 23 so that they receive their test results on or before February 26.

Vault Health will provide fans with a simple FDA-authorized, saliva-based COVID-19 at-home PCR test that meets all of New York State's testing requirements. The process is simple. Once a test is requested by a ticket holder, Vault Health will overnight it directly to the ticket holder's home, where they can take the test in comfort under video supervision by a medical professional. That same day, the ticket holder will need to return the completed test overnight to Vault Health via UPS so that the test can be promptly processed, with test results emailed to the ticket holder on the day of receipt. For example, for the February 26 game, fans should request their test from Vault Health by February 22. On February 23, fans will receive, take and send back their test overnight via UPS to Vault Health. Fans will then receive their results via email on or before the February 26 game.

Please note that any costs for testing should be paid directly to the healthcare provider. Fans should consult their insurance provider to determine actual costs.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country's fastest-growing, largest and most technology-forward urgent care companies. At GoHealth Urgent Care, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth Urgent Care operates over 150 urgent care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and Delaware. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is a network of collaborators, research pioneers, entrepreneurs and educators-74,000 strong-caring for millions of patients each year and creating a brighter tomorrow. And we are New York's largest private employer and health care provider, with 23 hospitals and nearly 800 outpatient facilities. At Northwell, we strive to improve the health of the communities we serve and are committed to providing the highest quality clinical care; educating the current and future generations of healthcare professionals; searching for new advances in medicine through the conduct of biomedical research; promoting health education; and caring for the entire community regardless of the ability to pay. To learn more, please visit www.northwell.edu.

About Vault Health

Vault Health is a healthcare platform which supports the provision of care management, telemedicine, e-prescribing, and in-home diagnostics. The platform features a powerful suite of digital healthcare tools designed to tackle the broad scope of modern medical use cases, including individual care, population health, and clinical trials.

The Vault digital healthcare toolkit supports on-demand telehealth consultations and sample supervision, patient and provider communications, in-person and remote appointment management, longitudinal care management, and beyond. To learn more about Vault Health, visit www.vaulthealth.com.

