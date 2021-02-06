Madison Square Garden Sports : National Hockey League Announces Changes to New York Rangers 2020-21 Schedule

NEW YORK, February 6, 2021 - The National Hockey League announced today that the following changes have been made to the New York Rangers' 2020-21 schedule:
The Rangers' game originally scheduled for Feb. 6 against the New Jersey Devils at New Jersey is now scheduled for Mar. 4 at 7:00 p.m.
The Rangers' game originally scheduled for Mar. 4 against the New Jersey Devils at MSG is now scheduled for Feb. 16 at 7:00 p.m.
The Rangers' game originally scheduled for Feb. 16 against the Philadelphia Flyers at MSG is now scheduled for Feb. 14 at 6:00 p.m.
The Rangers' game originally scheduled for Mar. 5 against the New Jersey Devils at New Jersey is now scheduled for Mar. 6 at 1:00 p.m.
All times listed are ET
