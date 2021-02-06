Log in
Madison Square Garden Sports : National Hockey League Announces Changes to New York Rangers 2020-21 Schedule

02/06/2021 | 09:17pm EST
NEW YORK, February 6, 2021 - The National Hockey League announced today that the following changes have been made to the New York Rangers' 2020-21 schedule:

  • The Rangers' game originally scheduled for Feb. 6 against the New Jersey Devils at New Jersey is now scheduled for Mar. 4 at 7:00 p.m.
  • The Rangers' game originally scheduled for Mar. 4 against the New Jersey Devils at MSG is now scheduled for Feb. 16 at 7:00 p.m.
  • The Rangers' game originally scheduled for Feb. 16 against the Philadelphia Flyers at MSG is now scheduled for Feb. 14 at 6:00 p.m.
  • The Rangers' game originally scheduled for Mar. 5 against the New Jersey Devils at New Jersey is now scheduled for Mar. 6 at 1:00 p.m.

All times listed are ET

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 06 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 02:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
