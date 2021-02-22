Madison Square Garden Sports : New York Knicks Announce General Public On-Sale for March 4 Game Against the Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK, February 22, 2021 - New York Knicks announced today that tickets to the March 4 contest against the Detroit Pistons are now available for public sale. In keeping with a fan friendly approach, tickets were first open to Season Ticket Members, followed by the general public, and are available in a range of price points, starting at $50.

Individuals can buy up to four tickets, which can be purchased through nyknicks.com. In addition, private suites with a full slate of luxurious amenities are also available with varying capacities, based on New York State regulations. Interested parties should contact msgsuites@msg.com or call 212-465-6155.

MSG Sports has worked closely with state and health officials to develop operating protocols for the health and safety of all attendees. In accordance with New York State guidelines, attendees will need to complete a three-step health screening, including presenting confirmation of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the day of the game. They will also need to complete a quick and easy health survey and pass a temperature check upon entry. In addition, all guests will be required to wear a face mask while in The Garden, except while actively eating or drinking, which will only be permitted in their assigned seat. Attendees will need to download the MSG Venue App to access digital tickets.

Fans may choose any healthcare provider that offers PCR COVID-19 testing to complete their pre-game testing. To provide fans with additional urgent care and at-home options to fulfill New York State's pre-game PCR COVID-19 testing requirements, MSG Sports has teamed up with two PCR testing providers, Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care and Vault Health. Please note that any costs for testing should be paid directly to the healthcare provider. Fans should consult their insurance provider to determine actual costs.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit msg.com/reopening-faq.

