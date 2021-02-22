Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.    MSGS

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison Square Garden Sports : New York Knicks Announce General Public On-Sale for March 4 Game Against the Detroit Pistons

02/22/2021 | 09:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, February 22, 2021 - New York Knicks announced today that tickets to the March 4 contest against the Detroit Pistons are now available for public sale. In keeping with a fan friendly approach, tickets were first open to Season Ticket Members, followed by the general public, and are available in a range of price points, starting at $50.

Individuals can buy up to four tickets, which can be purchased through nyknicks.com. In addition, private suites with a full slate of luxurious amenities are also available with varying capacities, based on New York State regulations. Interested parties should contact msgsuites@msg.com or call 212-465-6155.

MSG Sports has worked closely with state and health officials to develop operating protocols for the health and safety of all attendees. In accordance with New York State guidelines, attendees will need to complete a three-step health screening, including presenting confirmation of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the day of the game. They will also need to complete a quick and easy health survey and pass a temperature check upon entry. In addition, all guests will be required to wear a face mask while in The Garden, except while actively eating or drinking, which will only be permitted in their assigned seat. Attendees will need to download the MSG Venue App to access digital tickets.

Fans may choose any healthcare provider that offers PCR COVID-19 testing to complete their pre-game testing. To provide fans with additional urgent care and at-home options to fulfill New York State's pre-game PCR COVID-19 testing requirements, MSG Sports has teamed up with two PCR testing providers, Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care and Vault Health. Please note that any costs for testing should be paid directly to the healthcare provider. Fans should consult their insurance provider to determine actual costs.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit msg.com/reopening-faq.

# # #

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 21:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
09:37pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : New York Knicks Announce General Public On-Sale f..
PU
03:03pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : New York Knicks and New York Rangers Join Togethe..
BU
02/21MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : MSG Sports Announces General Public On-Sale for N..
PU
02/18MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : MSG Sports Announces General Public On-Sale for N..
PU
02/10MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : The New York Knicks and Squarespace Announce Four..
BU
02/08MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Knicks Acquire Derrick Rose
PU
02/07MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : National Hockey League Announces Changes to New Y..
PU
02/05MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Chris Drury Promoted to Associate General Manager
PU
02/04MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Rangers Recall Libor Hajek from Taxi Squad
PU
02/03MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 352 M - 250 M
Net income 2021 -136 M - -96,7 M
Net Debt 2021 391 M - 278 M
P/E ratio 2021 -34,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 631 M 4 631 M 3 293 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales 2022 6,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 204,40 $
Last Close Price 192,01 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Sam Lustgarten President & Chief Executive Officer
Victoria M. Mink CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman
Richard D. Parsons Independent Director
Nelson Peltz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.4.30%4 631
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-4.40%19 969
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-16.41%7 638
TOHO CO., LTD.-2.76%7 010
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED16.67%4 153
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.3.37%3 875
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ