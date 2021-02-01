Madison Square Garden Sports : New York Rangers Announce Inaugural Junior Rangers T.E.A.M. Hockey Program Presented by Chase

Free program allows students (14 & younger) in under-resourced communities access to critical athletic, academic, civic and social-emotional development through hockey;

Kicks off several initiatives from the team and Chase to celebrate Black History Month

NEW YORK, NY (Feb 1, 2021) - The New York Rangers today announced a partnership between the Junior Rangers youth hockey program and T.E.A.M. (Together Everyone Achieves More) Hockey to inspire and empower Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club members in the Bronx through the sport of hockey. This platform, which is in its first year, is being supported by Chase and will be tailored specifically to get youth, ages 14 and under, on the ice to grow participation in the sport, create accessibility and provide opportunities to be active in their community and receive academic support.

The 10-week program begins on Thurs., Feb. 4 for 35 young people and will include weekly practice and skills sessions, as well as a game. Every program participant is given free equipment, from head-to-toe, courtesy of Bauer Hockey. Along with the on-ice training, students will take part in weekly structured learning hours to help with their academic performance, engage in community-based projects and team building exercises. Additionally, Chase will provide educational classes for Boys & Girls Club members focused on increasing their financial health. Throughout the program, Chase's Small Business restaurant clients will provide warm nutritious food for the kids.

'Hockey is an incredible game, with the ability to teach kids so much on-and-off the ice, but we also understand that not everyone can turn pro,' said NHL Great Anson Carter. 'The goal of our program is to provide the tools, develop positive behaviors and lay the foundation to help kids 'go pro' in life and anything they choose to pursue'.

'This program will provide these young men and women opportunities to play hockey in a way they never have before, and we are so thankful that the great Anson Carter has allowed the Rangers a chance to join this great initiative,' said David Hopkinson, EVP of Business Operations, MSG Sports, 'Most importantly, we are creating an environment to help them as students and teach important life lessons that they can hopefully carry with them years from now. Our goal is to grow this program to more communities across the tri-state area.'

'We're proud to support this program that will not only teach kids about the game of hockey, but also the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship and hard work,' said Sekou Kaalund, Northeast Division Director for Chase Consumer Banking. 'We also know how important it is to learn about finances at a young age and have designed our classes to be fun and interactive to help participants get financially fit.'

Through the help of the NHL and NHL Players Association, the kids participating will be taken through the newly introduced Willie O'Ree education curriculum and participate in career days with a variety of sports executives and front office personnel to share their paths to a career in sports. For more information about Junior Rangers T.E.A.M Hockey and to sign up visit newyorkrangers.com/juniorrangers.

This program kicks off several initiatives that the Rangers and Chase have partnered on to celebrate Black History Month, including:

Ice Hockey in Harlem: The Rangers and Chase will provide $20,000 to support scholarships for students in the Ice Hockey in Harlem program, which offers youth high-quality ice hockey programming, as well as off-ice educational and academic programming.

The Rangers and Chase will provide $20,000 to support scholarships for students in the Ice Hockey in Harlem program, which offers youth high-quality ice hockey programming, as well as off-ice educational and academic programming. Black History Night: The Rangers home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 1 will have a special Black History Theme Night to celebrate inclusivity, Black achievements in hockey and more. As part of the celebration, Rangers players will wear custom Black History Month warm-up jerseys, which will be autographed and auctioned off post-game with proceeds going to the United Negro College Fund and New York Urban League.