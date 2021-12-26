Log in
    MSGS   US55825T1034

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
Madison Square Garden Sports : New York Rangers Game Against Detroit on December 27th Postponed

12/26/2021 | 03:47pm EST
NEW YORK, December 24, 2021 - The New York Rangers today issued the following statement regarding Monday's game against the Detroit Red Wings on December 27.

The NHL announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, December 28. As a result, the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings game scheduled for Monday, December 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Madison Square Garden is being postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. We will communicate directly with ticket holders. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled game can be used for the rescheduled date.

Please see below for the NHL's statement:

NHL DELAYS RETURN TO GAME PLAY BY A DAY;

GAMES ON DECEMBER 27 POSTPONED

NEW YORK (Dec. 24, 2021) - The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League and the NHL Players' Association and their medical experts an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.

###

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 20:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
