Madison Square Garden Sports : New York Rangers Game Against Montreal on December 22nd Postponed

12/19/2021 | 05:50pm EST
NEW YORK, December 19, 2021 - The New York Rangers today issued the following statement regarding Wednesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens:

As part of their Health and Safety Protocols, the NHL has postponed all games league-wide involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23 due to concerns about cross-border travel. As a result, the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens game scheduled for Wednesday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Madison Square Garden is being postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. We will communicate directly with ticket holders. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled game can be used for the rescheduled date.

Please see below for the NHL's statement:

NHLPA, NHL AGREE TO CONTINUE REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE;

NHL/NHLPA DISCUSSION ON OLYMPIC PARTICIPATION ONGOING WITH FINAL DETERMINATION EXPECTED IN COMING DAYS

Cross-Border Games Through Dec. 23 Postponed

NEW YORK/TORONTO (Dec. 19, 2021) - Following several days of meetings with their respective medical experts amid increasing positive test results and rising numbers of postponed games, the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) today jointly announced the following:

i) We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular-season schedule. Although there has been a recent increase in positive COVID test results among Players, coaches and hockey staff, there have been a low number of positive cases that have resulted in concerning symptoms or serious illness. Therefore, the NHLPA's and NHL's medical experts have determined that, with virtually all Players and Club hockey staff fully vaccinated, the need to temporarily shut down individual teams should continue to be made on a case-by-case basis. The effects of recently introduced enhanced prevention and detection measures will be evaluated daily. The NHL and NHLPA, along with their medical experts, will be monitoring not only the number and pattern of positive COVID results, but also the depth of Club line-ups so as to ensure both the health and safety of the Players and the integrity of League competition.

ii) Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, effective on Monday, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Monday, Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday break on Dec. 23, will be postponed and rescheduled. Those additional postponements include:

Monday, Dec. 20:
Montreal @ NY Islanders; Anaheim @ Edmonton

Tuesday, Dec. 21:
St. Louis @ Ottawa; Vancouver @ San Jose

Wednesday, Dec. 22:
Montreal @ NY Rangers; Winnipeg @ Dallas; Edmonton @ Los Angeles

Thursday, Dec. 23:
St. Louis @ Toronto; Carolina @ Ottawa; Montreal @ New Jersey; Anaheim @ Vancouver; Edmonton @ San Jose

(a full list of NHL postponements to date can be found on the League's media site)

iii) Given the disruption to the NHL's regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events - 27 games had been postponed as of Saturday and at least 12 more will be postponed through Dec. 23 - and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days.

With the number one priority of maintaining the health and safety of our NHL community, and amid changing and unpredictable conditions, we are determined to remain flexible and adaptable both in terms of scheduling and in adjusting Protocols as necessary.

###

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
