    MSGS   US55825T1034

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
Madison Square Garden Sports : New York Rangers Game Tomorrow, November 28th Postponed

11/27/2021 | 05:00pm EST
NEW YORK, November 27, 2021 - The New York Rangers today issued the following statement regarding tomorrow's game against the Islanders:

The NHL has postponed the game scheduled for tomorrow, November 28 at 6:00 p.m. between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden in accordance with the league's Health and Safety Protocols. The game will be rescheduled for a later date. We will communicate directly with ticket holders.

Please see below for the NHL's statement:

ISLANDERS GAMES POSTPONED AT LEAST THROUGH NOV. 30

NEW YORK (Nov. 27, 2021) - The National Hockey League announced today that as a result of an additional New York Islanders Player entering COVID Protocol this morning, and up to eight Players potentially unavailable to play due to COVID Protocol, as well as the possibility of additional cases due to spread, the team's games will be postponed at least through Tuesday, Nov. 30. The decision was made by the League in consultation with the NHLPA's and Club's medical groups.

The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Islanders' regular season schedule.

The Islanders organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies

###

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 21:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
