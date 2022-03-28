Log in
Madison Square Garden Sports : RANGERS ACQUIRE MAXIM LETUNOV

03/28/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired forward Maxim Letunov from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Tarmo Reunanen.

Letunov, 26, has skated in 60 games with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, registering a career-high 13 goals along with 10 assists and 23 points. Among Wolves skaters, he ranks seventh in goals and ninth in points.

The Moscow, Russia native has played in three NHL games, all with the San Jose Sharks, where he notched one goal.

In 199 AHL games split between the Wolves and San Jose Barracuda, the 6-4, 180-pounder has tallied 49 goals and 57 assists for 106 points. He has scored 10-plus goals in all four seasons in the AHL and set career-highs in assists (28) and points (40) in 2019-20 with the Barracuda.

Prior to turning pro, Letunov played three seasons with the University of Connecticut Huskies (Hockey East), collecting 95 points (35G-60A) in 105 games. In 2017-18, he was named to the Hockey East Second All-Star Team. After his freshman year in 2015-16, he was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team and Second All-Star Team.

Letunov was originally selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round, 52nd overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 18:50:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
