Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSGS   US55825T1034

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers Acquire Sammy Blais and Second-Round Pick in 2022 NHL Entry Draft

07/23/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blueshirts trade Pavel Buchnevich to St. Louis

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired forward Sammy Blais and a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Pavel Buchnevich.

Blais, 25, skated in 36 games with St. Louis this past season, registering eight goals and seven assists for 15 points, along with 12 penalty minutes. The 6-2, 205-pounder has skated in 119 career NHL games over parts of four seasons (2017-18 - 2020-21), all with the Blues, registering 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points, along with 44 penalty minutes. Blais helped St. Louis win the Stanley Cup in 2018-19. The Montmagny, Quebec native was originally selected by the Blues in the sixth round, 176th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The Rangers currently have eight picks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, including three picks in the first two rounds and six picks in the first four rounds.

Buchnevich skated in 301 games over five seasons with the Rangers, registering 79 goals and 116 assists for 195 points, along with 112 penalty minutes.

###

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 21:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
05:18pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Rangers Acquire Sammy Blais and Second-Round Pick..
PU
10:38aMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Rangers Announce 2021-22 Schedule
PU
07/22MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Rangers Agree to Terms with Barclay Goodrow
PU
07/19MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Rangers Make Two Trades
PU
07/19MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Rangers Agree to Terms with Brett Howden
PU
07/16MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Rangers Agree to Terms with Julien Gauthier
PU
07/09MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Completes Acquisition of MSG Networks
MT
07/06MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. : Names Greg Kim Head of CLG
BU
07/06Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Names Greg Kim Head of CLG
CI
06/25MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.(N : MSGS) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 385 M - -
Net income 2021 -97,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -46,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 940 M 3 940 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 163,39 $
Average target price 209,33 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Sam Lustgarten President & Chief Executive Officer
Victoria M. Mink CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman
Richard D. Parsons Independent Director
Nelson Peltz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-11.25%4 258
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-20.46%18 168
TOHO CO., LTD.11.95%7 361
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED8.33%3 734
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-2.89%3 563
STUDIO DRAGON CORPORATION2.81%2 563