Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers Agree to Terms with Barclay Goodrow

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with Barclay Goodrow on a six-year contract.

Goodrow, 28, skated in 55 games with Tampa Bay this past season, registering six goals and 14 assists for 20 points, along with a plus-16 rating and 52 penalty minutes. He established a career-high in plus/minus rating in 2020-21, and he led the Lightning in plus/minus rating during the season. Goodrow also led Tampa Bay in hits (111) and ranked second on the team (min. 20 games played) in shot attempts percentage at 5-on-5 (55.6%) this past season. He registered all of his 20 points in 2020-21 at even strength. Goodrow also recorded six points (two goals, four assists) and a plus-four rating in 18 playoff games while helping the Lightning win the Stanley Cup. He tied for second on Tampa Bay in hits (68) and ranked second among Lightning forwards in average shorthanded ice time (2:02) in the playoffs. In addition, Goodrow ranked fourth in the NHL (min. 20:00 of shorthanded ice time) in power play goals against per 60 minutes of shorthanded ice time in the playoffs (1.64; he was on the ice for only one power play goal against in 36:40 of shorthanded ice time).

The 6-2, 203-pounder has skated in 331 career NHL games over parts of seven seasons (2014-15 - 2020-21) with San Jose and Tampa Bay, registering 32 goals and 61 assists for 93 points, along with a plus-13 rating and 304 penalty minutes. Goodrow is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, as he helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21. He established career-highs in several categories in 2019-20, including goals (eight), assists (18), points (26), average ice time (15:55), and hits (162). Goodrow has recorded at least 100 hits in each of the last three seasons, and he registered more than 60 blocked shots in 2018-19 and 2019-20; he ranks ninth among NHL forwards in blocked shots since the start of the 2018-19 season (161). Goodrow averaged 2:26 of shorthanded ice time per game in both 2019-20 and 2020-21, and he was on the ice for only 5.29 and 5.39 power play goals against per 60 minutes of shorthanded ice time, respectively, in those seasons. Among 65 NHL forwards who have logged at least 200:00 of shorthanded ice time over the last two seasons, Goodrow's 5.33 power play goals against per 60 minutes of shorthanded ice time is the third-best over the span. He has registered a shot attempts percentage of 50.0% or better at 5-on-5 in each of the last four seasons. Goodrow has posted a 52.0% faceoff win percentage in his NHL career (1,021-for-1,965).

Goodrow has skated in 65 postseason games in his NHL career (including 43 over the past two seasons), and he has registered 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and a plus-six rating in those 65 contests. He has helped his team advance to at least the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last three seasons (he helped San Jose advance to the Western Conference Final in 2018-19 prior to winning the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2019-20 and 2020-21). Goodrow registered the game-winning goal in overtime in Game 7 of the Sharks' First Round series against the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019. During the 2020 postseason, he led NHL forwards in shorthanded ice time (70:25), and he ranked third among NHL forwards (min. 20:00 of shorthanded ice time) in power play goals against per 60 minutes of shorthanded ice time (1.70; he was only on the ice for two power play goals against).

The Toronto, Ontario native was acquired by the Rangers from Tampa Bay on July 17, 2021. Goodrow was originally signed by San Jose as an undrafted free agent on March 6, 2014. He attended the Rangers' Prospect Development Camp in the summer of 2012 while he was playing junior hockey with the Brampton Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).