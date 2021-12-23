Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Dylan Garand

NEW YORK, December 23, 2021 - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Dylan Garand on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Garand, 19, is currently in his fifth season (2017-18 - 2021-22) with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), where this year he has posted a 15-4-0 record, 1.85 goals against average and .932 save percentage. Garand's save percentage is the best in the WHL (min. 2 games), his 15 wins are tied for the most in the WHL, and his 1.85 goals against average is second best in the WHL.

The 6-foot, 173-pound goaltender has compiled a 70-26-6 record, 2.32 goals against average, and .918 save percentage in 109 career games with Kamloops. Garand has also registered 10 shutouts in his five seasons with the team.

Internationally, the Victoria, British Columbia native will embark on his second World Junior Championship for Team Canada this week after playing in one game for the silver medal-winning squad last year.

During the 2020-21 season, Garand played in two games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League. Garand was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.