    MSGS   US55825T1034

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers Agree to Terms with Ryan Reaves on a One-Year Contract Extension

08/02/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 31, 2021 - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with Ryan Reaves on a one-year contract extension.

Reaves, 34, skated in 37 games with the Vegas Golden Knights this past season, registering one goal and four assists for five points, along with 27 penalty minutes. He led the NHL (min. 20 games played) in hits per 60 minutes of ice time in 2020-21 (23.02), and he also led the Golden Knights in hits (141) this past season. Reaves skated in 12 games during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs while helping the Golden Knights advance to the Semifinals.

The 6-2, 225-pounder has skated in 686 career NHL games over parts of 11 seasons (2010-11 - 2020-21) with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and Vegas, registering 49 goals and 52 assists for 101 points, along with 937 penalty minutes. Since the start of his first NHL season in 2010-11, Reaves ranks third in the NHL in hits (2,322), ranks seventh in the NHL in major penalties (75), and ranks eighth in the league in penalty minutes. He has averaged at least 20 hits per 60 minutes of ice time in each of his 11 NHL seasons, and he led the NHL in hits in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19 (305) and 2019-20 (316). Reaves has helped his team advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last 10 seasons, and he has skated in 84 postseason games in his NHL career. He helped Vegas advance to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017-18, and he also helped the Golden Knights advance to at least the third round of the playoffs in three of his four seasons with the team. Reaves was coached by current Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant for parts of three seasons with Vegas (2017-18 - 2019-20).

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native was acquired by the Rangers from Vegas on July 29, 2021. Reaves was originally selected by St. Louis in the fifth round, 156th overall, of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.

###

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
