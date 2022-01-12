Log in
    MSGS   US55825T1034

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers Recall Defenseman Braden Schneider from Hartford

01/12/2022 | 05:41pm EST
NEW YORK, January 11, 2022 - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Braden Schneider from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and promoted him to the active roster.

Defensemen Nils Lundkvist and Tarmo Reunanen as well as goaltender Tyler Wall have been re-assigned to Hartford.

Schneider, 20, has skated in 24 games for the Wolf Pack this season, registering nine assists/points and a plus-6 rating. He ranks third among Wolf Pack defensemen in assists, points, and plus/minus.

The 6-2, 202-pounder has totaled 10 assists/points over 26 career games in the AHL and a plus-8 rating. He made his AHL/professional hockey debut on Feb. 7, 2021, and he tallied his first career AHL/professional hockey league assist/point on Feb. 11, 2021.

A Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native, Schneider played parts of five seasons for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he served as captain in 2020-21 and assistant captain from 2018-19 - 2019-20. Schneider registered 21 goals and 94 assists for 115 points in 207 career games with Brandon and had a plus-50 rating. In 2020-21, he was awarded the Bill Hunter Trophy, given to the WHL's top defenseman.

In 2019-20, Schneider was selected to the WHL Eastern Conference's First All-Star Team, and he established WHL career-high in several categories, including assists (35) and points (42). That season, Schneider ranked first among all WHL draft eligible defensemen in assist and points and was named the winner of Brandon's Mike Adamski Hardest Working Player Award.

Internationally, Schneider has represented Canada in several tournaments. Most recently, he helped Canada win on a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, where he posted one assist in nine games. Schneider helped Canada earn a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, as he registered three points (one goal, two assists) and a plus-eight rating in six games in the tournament. He also helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and he was named one of the Top Three Players on his Team while representing Canada at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championship, as he recorded three points (two goals, one assist) and a plus-nine rating in seven games. Schneider also served as the captain for Canada-White at the 2017 World U17 Hockey Challenge.

Schneider was selected by the Rangers in the first round, 19th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

###

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 22:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
