Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers Recall Jonny Brodzinski from Taxi Squad

02/24/2021 | 03:29pm EST
NEW YORK, February 24, 2021 - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski from their taxi squad.

Brodzinski, 27, has skated in four games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, registering two goals and four assists for six points, along with a plus-three rating. He leads the Wolf Pack in points, assists, and shots on goal (15), and is tied for the team lead in goals and plus/minus rating (plus-three) thus far this season, and he has notched at least one point in each of Hartford's four games. In addition, among AHL players who have skated in at least four games this season, Brodzinski is tied for third in points per game (1.50). He tallied two points (one goal, one assist) and registered nine shots on goal on Feb. 17 at Bridgeport, and he recorded an assist in his most recent game with Hartford on Feb. 21 vs. Providence.

The 6-1, 215-pounder has skated in 58 career NHL games over parts of five seasons (2016-17 - 2020-21) with Los Angeles, San Jose, and the Rangers, recording six goals and six assists for 12 points, along with a plus-six rating and 12 penalty minutes. He has skated in one NHL game with the Rangers this season, as he made his debut with the Blueshirts on Feb. 1 vs. Pittsburgh.

The Ham Lake, Minnesota native was signed by the Rangers as a free agent on October 9, 2020.

###



Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 20:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
