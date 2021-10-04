Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers Trim Roster to 27 Players

NEW YORK, October 3, 2021 - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has cut its training camp roster down to 27 players as Will Cuylle has been assigned to his junior team, the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Matthew Robertson, Braden Schneider, Lauri Pajuniemi, Tyler Wall, and Adam Huska have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Rangers have 27 players remaining in Training Camp. The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (16): Morgan Barron, Sammy Blais, Filip Chytil, Julien Gauthier, Barclay Goodrow, Dryden Hunt, Kaapo Kakko, Vitali Kravtsov, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Greg McKegg, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Reaves, Kevin Rooney, Ryan Strome, Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen (9): Adam Fox, Libor Hajek, Zac Jones, Ryan Lindgren, Nils Lundkvist, K'Andre Miller, Patrik Nemeth, Jarred Tinordi, Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders (2): Alexandar Georgiev, Igor Shesterkin

