    MSGS   US55825T1034

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers Trim Roster to 27 Players

10/04/2021 | 09:54am EDT
NEW YORK, October 3, 2021 - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has cut its training camp roster down to 27 players as Will Cuylle has been assigned to his junior team, the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Matthew Robertson, Braden Schneider, Lauri Pajuniemi, Tyler Wall, and Adam Huska have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Rangers have 27 players remaining in Training Camp. The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (16): Morgan Barron, Sammy Blais, Filip Chytil, Julien Gauthier, Barclay Goodrow, Dryden Hunt, Kaapo Kakko, Vitali Kravtsov, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Greg McKegg, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Reaves, Kevin Rooney, Ryan Strome, Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen (9): Adam Fox, Libor Hajek, Zac Jones, Ryan Lindgren, Nils Lundkvist, K'Andre Miller, Patrik Nemeth, Jarred Tinordi, Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders (2): Alexandar Georgiev, Igor Shesterkin

###

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:51:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
