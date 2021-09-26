Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers Trim Training Camp Roster by 13

47 Players Remain in Training Camp

NEW YORK, September 26, 2021 - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has trimmed its Training Camp roster by 13 players, as Jayden Grubbe, Ryder Korczak, Evan Vierling, Dylan Garand, and Talyn Boyko have been assigned to their respective junior teams, and Alex Whelan, Michael O'Leary, Jake Elmer, Patrick Khodorenko, James Sanchez, Zach Berzolla, Hunter Skinner, and Zach Giuttari have all been assigned to Training Camp with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Rangers have 47 players remaining in Training Camp. The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (28): Morgan Barron, Sammy Blais, Jonny Brodzinski, Filip Chytil, Will Cuylle, Tanner Fritz, Julien Gauthier, Tim Gettinger, Barclay Goodrow, Anthony Greco, Karl Henriksson, Dryden Hunt, Kaapo Kakko, Vitali Kravtsov, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Greg McKegg, Brennan Othmann, Lauri Pajuniemi, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Reaves, Matt Rempe, Justin Richards, Ty Ronning, Kevin Rooney, Austin Rueschhoff, Ryan Strome, Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen (14): Anthony Bitetto, Adam Fox, Mason Geertsen, Libor Hajek, Zac Jones, Ryan Lindgren, Nils Lundkvist, K'Andre Miller, Patrik Nemeth, Tarmo Reunanen, Matthew Robertson, Braden Schneider, Jarred Tinordi, Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders (5): Alexandar Georgiev, Adam Huska, Keith Kinkaid, Igor Shesterkin, Tyler Wall

