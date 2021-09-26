Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSGS   US55825T1034

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers Trim Training Camp Roster by 13

09/26/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

47 Players Remain in Training Camp

NEW YORK, September 26, 2021 - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has trimmed its Training Camp roster by 13 players, as Jayden Grubbe, Ryder Korczak, Evan Vierling, Dylan Garand, and Talyn Boyko have been assigned to their respective junior teams, and Alex Whelan, Michael O'Leary, Jake Elmer, Patrick Khodorenko, James Sanchez, Zach Berzolla, Hunter Skinner, and Zach Giuttari have all been assigned to Training Camp with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Rangers have 47 players remaining in Training Camp. The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (28): Morgan Barron, Sammy Blais, Jonny Brodzinski, Filip Chytil, Will Cuylle, Tanner Fritz, Julien Gauthier, Tim Gettinger, Barclay Goodrow, Anthony Greco, Karl Henriksson, Dryden Hunt, Kaapo Kakko, Vitali Kravtsov, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Greg McKegg, Brennan Othmann, Lauri Pajuniemi, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Reaves, Matt Rempe, Justin Richards, Ty Ronning, Kevin Rooney, Austin Rueschhoff, Ryan Strome, Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen (14): Anthony Bitetto, Adam Fox, Mason Geertsen, Libor Hajek, Zac Jones, Ryan Lindgren, Nils Lundkvist, K'Andre Miller, Patrik Nemeth, Tarmo Reunanen, Matthew Robertson, Braden Schneider, Jarred Tinordi, Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders (5): Alexandar Georgiev, Adam Huska, Keith Kinkaid, Igor Shesterkin, Tyler Wall

###

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 21:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
05:02pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Rangers Trim Training Camp Roster by 13
PU
05:02pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Knicks Sign Wayne Selden Jr.
PU
09/24MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Benjamin Moore Named Official Paint Partner of the New York..
BU
09/24Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Announces Marketing Partnership with Benjamin Moore
CI
09/23MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Rangers Announce Plans to Honor “Mr. Ranger” an..
PU
09/17MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : New York Knicks Announce Single-Game Tickets On-Sale For 20..
PU
09/14MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Westchester Knicks Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule
PU
09/14MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Westchester Knicks Complete Trade for Jaylen Hands
PU
09/10MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : New York Rangers Announce General Public Tickets On-Sale fo..
PU
09/07MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Rangers Agree to Terms with Libor Hajek
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 730 M - -
Net income 2022 20,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 225x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 638 M 4 638 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,73x
EV / Sales 2023 6,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 192,30 $
Average target price 215,13 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Sam Lustgarten President & Chief Executive Officer
Victoria M. Mink CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman
Richard D. Parsons Independent Director
Nelson Peltz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.4.45%4 638
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-39.09%12 159
TOHO CO., LTD.22.30%8 471
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.9.31%3 933
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-16.67%2 758
STUDIO DRAGON CORPORATION-8.10%2 162