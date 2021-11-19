Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers to Hold Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented By Northwell Health

NEW YORK, November 19, 2021 - The New York Rangers and Northwell Health will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) game on Sunday, November 21 at 6:00 PM against the Buffalo Sabres.

Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) is an NHL initiative that unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. Since 1998, the campaign has raised more than $30 million. The Rangers partner with the Garden of Dreams Foundation (GDF) and Northwell Health Foundation to inspire hope and courage for those who are living with, going through and moving past cancer, along with recognition for their caregivers/support system.

Rangers players will wear custom HFC jerseys during warm-ups and have special tape on their sticks. All week at practice, Rangers players have worn a HFC patch on their practice jerseys. The custom jerseys and sticks will be signed and auctioned off, along with patches at https://auctions.nhl.com/NewYorkRangers. Net proceeds will benefit the Northwell Health Foundation and GDF.

In addition, HFC ties and pins will be worn by the Rangers coaching staff and MSG Network personalities.

To enhance the evening, the Rangers will be hosting and providing special experiences for children and families impacted by cancer.

Fans will have the opportunity to pick up a "I Fight For" placard throughout the Madison Square Garden concourses in which they can write on the card someone who has been impacted by cancer. Fans can also purchase HFC specific merchandise in the arena as well as online at https://shop.msg.com/. A portion of the proceeds of HFC merch will be donated to the Northwell Health Foundation. To join the conversation online, use the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer.

###