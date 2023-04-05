Advanced search
    MSGS   US55825T1034

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:39:56 2023-04-05 pm EDT
193.42 USD   -0.58%
Madison Square Garden Sports : Statement From MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment Regarding Today's New York State Supreme Court Decision

04/05/2023 | 03:11pm EDT
NEW YORK, N.Y., April 5, 2023 - Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) today made the following statement regarding the New York Supreme Court's decision in favor of the Companies' right to prohibit professional ticket scalpers from becoming season ticket members:

"The Court delivered MSG a clear win today, upholding our right to sell season ticket memberships to our loyal Knicks and Rangers fans rather than professional ticket scalpers. This ensures MSG is able to fulfill its mission, which is and always has been, to put tickets directly in the hands of customers who are attending our shows and sporting events at the original price. This includes live entertainment at the prices artists intended."

A link to today's decision can be found here.

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 19:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 835 M - -
Net income 2023 27,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 171x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 646 M 4 646 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,95x
EV / Sales 2024 5,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 194,54 $
Average target price 226,80 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Hopkinson President & Chief Operating Officer
Victoria M. Mink CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman
Lisa R. Callahan Chief Medical Officer
Richard D. Parsons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.6.11%4 646
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.35.54%11 066
TOHO COMPANY LTD1.18%6 809
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.2.87%3 797
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD48.32%2 524
ZHEJIANG HUACE FILM & TV CO., LTD.47.28%2 152
