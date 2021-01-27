Madison Square Garden Sports : Westchester Knicks Announce 2021 Regular Season Schedule

The Knicks tip-off its seventh season near Orlando, Wednesday, February 10th

WHITE PLAINS, NY - January 27, 2021 - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, announced its 15-game 2021 regular season schedule Wednesday afternoon. During its seventh season, the Knicks will have a trio of games under the ESPN umbrella. Westchester's condensed single-site season begins with a back-to-back drawing Fort Wayne on Wednesday, February 10th at 3:30 PM ET.

2021 WESTCHESTER KNICKS REGULAR SEASON

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME BROADCAST

Wed. Feb. 10 @ Fort Wayne 3:30 PM

Thu. Feb. 11 @ Greensboro 3:00 PM ESPNU

Sat. Feb. 13 vs. Santa Cruz 7:30 PM

Mon. Feb. 15 @ Rio Grande Valley 11:30 AM

Wed. Feb. 17 @ Long Island 11:00 AM

Thu. Feb. 18 vs. Team Ignite 7:00 PM ESPN+

Sat. Feb. 20 @ Austin 7:00 PM

Mon. Feb. 22 vs. Canton 11:30 AM

Tue. Feb. 23 vs. Lakeland 3:00 PM ESPN2

Thu. Feb. 25 vs. Salt Lake City 7:30 PM

Sat. Feb. 27 @ Raptors 3:00 PM

Sun. Feb. 28 vs. Iowa 7:30 PM

Tue. Mar. 2 vs. Memphis 7:30 PM

Thu. Mar. 4 vs. Agua Caliente 7:30 PM

Fri. Mar. 5 vs. Erie 3:30 PM

As the first of five-total back-to-backs, the Knicks will round out their first consecutive battle against Greensboro at 3:00 PM February 11th.

With two-day increments separating each of the next three opponents, Santa Cruz, Rio Grande Valley and Long Island, they will each get a shot at Westchester on February 13th, 15th and 17th, respectively. The Knicks will take on Team Ignite the day after meeting its intrastate rival. Then, a clash with Austin follows that Saturday to round out the second week of competition.

Canton will meet Westchester on February 22nd near Westchester's mid-way mark prior to a game against Lakeland to conclude its third back-to-back.

Severally, Westchester will take on Salt Lake City, Raptors and Iowa on February 25th, 27th and 28th to wrap up the month.

Memphis will get a chance at the Knicks on March 2nd. Agua Caliente on March 4th and Erie on March 5th will punctuate Westchester's regular season.