MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
Madison Square Garden Sports : Westchester Knicks Announce 2021 Regular Season Schedule

01/27/2021 | 05:36pm EST
The Knicks tip-off its seventh season near Orlando, Wednesday, February 10th

WHITE PLAINS, NY - January 27, 2021 - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, announced its 15-game 2021 regular season schedule Wednesday afternoon. During its seventh season, the Knicks will have a trio of games under the ESPN umbrella. Westchester's condensed single-site season begins with a back-to-back drawing Fort Wayne on Wednesday, February 10th at 3:30 PM ET.

2021 WESTCHESTER KNICKS REGULAR SEASON

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME BROADCAST

Wed. Feb. 10 @ Fort Wayne 3:30 PM

Thu. Feb. 11 @ Greensboro 3:00 PM ESPNU

Sat. Feb. 13 vs. Santa Cruz 7:30 PM

Mon. Feb. 15 @ Rio Grande Valley 11:30 AM

Wed. Feb. 17 @ Long Island 11:00 AM

Thu. Feb. 18 vs. Team Ignite 7:00 PM ESPN+

Sat. Feb. 20 @ Austin 7:00 PM

Mon. Feb. 22 vs. Canton 11:30 AM

Tue. Feb. 23 vs. Lakeland 3:00 PM ESPN2

Thu. Feb. 25 vs. Salt Lake City 7:30 PM

Sat. Feb. 27 @ Raptors 3:00 PM

Sun. Feb. 28 vs. Iowa 7:30 PM

Tue. Mar. 2 vs. Memphis 7:30 PM

Thu. Mar. 4 vs. Agua Caliente 7:30 PM

Fri. Mar. 5 vs. Erie 3:30 PM

As the first of five-total back-to-backs, the Knicks will round out their first consecutive battle against Greensboro at 3:00 PM February 11th.

With two-day increments separating each of the next three opponents, Santa Cruz, Rio Grande Valley and Long Island, they will each get a shot at Westchester on February 13th, 15th and 17th, respectively. The Knicks will take on Team Ignite the day after meeting its intrastate rival. Then, a clash with Austin follows that Saturday to round out the second week of competition.

Canton will meet Westchester on February 22nd near Westchester's mid-way mark prior to a game against Lakeland to conclude its third back-to-back.

Severally, Westchester will take on Salt Lake City, Raptors and Iowa on February 25th, 27th and 28th to wrap up the month.

Memphis will get a chance at the Knicks on March 2nd. Agua Caliente on March 4th and Erie on March 5th will punctuate Westchester's regular season.

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 22:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
