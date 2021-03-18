Log in
Madison Square Garden Sports : CLG and Bud Light Announce Marketing Partnership

03/18/2021 | 10:16am EDT
Creation of the “Bud Light Streaming Studio” at the CLG Performance Center

Bud Light Named the Presenting Partner for All CLG League of Legend LCS Virtual Viewing Parties

CLG, a top-tier North American esports organization, and Bud Light, one of the leading beer brands which continues to innovate to meet the ever-changing preferences of consumers, today announced a marketing partnership that names Bud Light an Official Partner of CLG. The partnership includes the new “Bud Light Streaming Studio” at the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles. This permanent installation will serve as the backdrop for livestream content from members of CLG and other influencers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005592/en/

“Bud Light is one of the most innovative brands in sports and entertainment marketing and we’ve already created several exciting platforms together,” said Dan Fleeter, COO, CLG. “CLG is committed to using the strength of our legendary esports organization to create fantastic content for our fans and having Bud Light involved in this will only enhance the product we deliver.”

Bud Light will become the presenting partner for all CLG League of Legends LCS virtual viewing parties within the CLG dedicated fan Discord, where fans banter and discuss the day’s matches. Along with marquee brand integration across all marketing assets, Bud Light will have the opportunity to promote their ecommerce and at-home delivery service.

“At Bud Light, we are always in search of ways to connect not only with our current fans, but also with new audiences, and we believe this partnership with CLG is a perfect example,” said Joseph Barnes, Director, Bud Light Sports Marketing & Head of esports and Gaming. “We believe the platforms we’re collaborating on are going to create a lot of engagement among CLG & esports fans who are 21+, as well as provide a closer look into CLG.”

The partnership includes a new feature on CLG’s Twitter handle called the “Bud Light Cooldown”, which will break down CLG’s League of Legends matches from the weekend, as well as entitlement of CLG’s original content series known as “Journey”, which chronicles CLG’s League of Legends players and coaching staff throughout the LCS Seasons. In addition, CLG players will appear in monthly streams on Bud Light’s Twitch Channel.

About CLG

CLG is a top tier North American esports organization respected for its championship legacy and passionate fanbase. CLG was founded originally in 2010 as a League of Legends team by George Georgallidis, with the intent of pushing the boundaries of esports and creating a thriving community around it. CLG is now one of the largest esports organizations in the world. CLG fields teams in all leading esports titles: League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Apex Legends and Super Smash Bros. In 2017, CLG partnered with The Madison Square Garden Company (now Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.), allowing CLG to further disrupt and cement its legacy in esports history. CLG has won multiple championships throughout its history, most notable are the LCS Summer 2015 Championship at Madison Square Garden, the LCS Spring 2016 Championship at Mandalay Bay; and the Halo 2016 World Championship in Hollywood, California. More information is available at www.clg.gg

About Bud Light

The Bud Light brand name represents a family of products including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Chelada, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Platinum Seltzer. At the forefront of innovation, Bud Light continues to expand its product portfolio, offering a wide range of products brewed to meet the ever-changing preferences of consumers everywhere. Since 1982, Bud Light has delivered the best-selling premium light lager in America that is consistently brewed with a fresh, clean finish. For more information about Bud Light and our full family of products, visit www.BudLight.com.


Business Wire 2021
