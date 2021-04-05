Madison Square Garden Sports : Knicks Sign John Henson

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed center/forward John Henson to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Henson, 6-9, 222-pounds, holds career averages of 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.44 blocks over 19.7 minutes in 445 games (160 starts) across eight seasons with Milwaukee, Cleveland and Detroit. Henson ranked in the Top-15 in the NBA in blocks per game four times throughout his career (2013-15; 2016-18). He appeared in 14 playoff games (two starts) for Milwaukee and averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over 19.4 minutes.

The Greensboro, NC-native, was originally selected by Milwaukee with the 14th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Prior to the NBA, the two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year spent three seasons at the University of North Carolina helping the Tarheels reach the Elite 8 twice.

The roster now stands at 17 with two two-way players.

