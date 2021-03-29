Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.    MSGS

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

(MSGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Hunter Skinner

03/29/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rangers' fourth-round pick in 2019 NHL Entry Draft signs entry-level contract

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Hunter Skinner on an entry-level contract. Skinner will join the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, and his entry-level contract begins at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Skinner, 19 (turns 20 years old on Apr. 29), skated in 26 games with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL this season, registering seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points, along with 19 penalty minutes. He ranks third among ECHL defensemen in goals and ranks 10th among ECHL defensemen in shots on goal (74) in 2020-21.

The 6-2, 182-pounder played with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2019-20, registering 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) and a plus-22 rating in 62 games. Skinner ranked 13th among OHL defensemen in plus/minus rating last season, and he was tied for third among OHL defensemen who were in their U19 season or younger in plus/minus rating during the season. Internationally, the Wyandotte, Michigan native helped the United States win a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Skinner was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round, 112th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

###

Disclaimer

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 18:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
02:19pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Rangers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Hunter Sk..
PU
03/28MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Rangers Acquire Fourth-Round Pick in 2021 NHL En..
PU
03/26MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Knicks Acquire Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirie..
PU
03/24MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Jared Harper Named to 2021 All-NBA G League Firs..
PU
03/22MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Easier Entry Options for Knicks & Rangers Games ..
PU
03/18MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : CLG and Bud Light Announce Marketing Partnership
BU
03/18MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Statement from the New York Rangers
PU
03/05MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Westchester Knicks Acquire Quinton Rose from Ava..
PU
03/04MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Rangers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Mason Gee..
PU
03/04MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS  : Rangers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Braden Sc..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 352 M - -
Net income 2021 -136 M - -
Net Debt 2021 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 279 M 4 279 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 6,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 204,00 $
Last Close Price 177,45 $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Sam Lustgarten President & Chief Executive Officer
Victoria M. Mink CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman
Richard D. Parsons Independent Director
Nelson Peltz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-3.61%4 854
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-19.39%15 726
TOHO CO., LTD.1.84%6 965
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-33.73%5 948
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.14.45%4 001
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED2.08%3 455
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ