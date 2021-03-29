Madison Square Garden Sports : Rangers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Hunter Skinner

Rangers' fourth-round pick in 2019 NHL Entry Draft signs entry-level contract

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Hunter Skinner on an entry-level contract. Skinner will join the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, and his entry-level contract begins at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Skinner, 19 (turns 20 years old on Apr. 29), skated in 26 games with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL this season, registering seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points, along with 19 penalty minutes. He ranks third among ECHL defensemen in goals and ranks 10th among ECHL defensemen in shots on goal (74) in 2020-21.

The 6-2, 182-pounder played with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2019-20, registering 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) and a plus-22 rating in 62 games. Skinner ranked 13th among OHL defensemen in plus/minus rating last season, and he was tied for third among OHL defensemen who were in their U19 season or younger in plus/minus rating during the season. Internationally, the Wyandotte, Michigan native helped the United States win a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Skinner was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round, 112th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

